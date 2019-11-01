URBANA — A Jacksonville man died Friday after he was involved in a semitrailer crash on Interstate 74 east of Urbana, according to the Champaign County coroner.
A release from Coroner Duane Northrup said Kenny W. Hill, 38, was pronounced dead at 1:01 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Northup said the crash happened around noon in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 186, about a mile east of the University Avenue exit in Urbana. He had no other details.
An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, and an inquest may be held at a later date.
The crash is also being investigated by the Illinois State Police.