URBANA — An Urbana man lost his chance to be released from jail to attend his brother’s funeral by talking at length with a friend about the girlfriend he was accused of trying to strangle.
Late Wednesday afternoon, an agitated Judge Brett Olmstead not only revoked the permission he had granted Michael E. Davis, 38, on Monday after Davis was charged with aggravated battery, but also increased his bond from $50,000 to $200,000.
Olmstead was acting on a bond-increase request made by Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar.
The request came after jail officials listened to a series of recorded jail phone calls that transpired after court Monday between Davis and a female friend who also knows the alleged victim. During one of those, he reportedly said he would like to see the woman he was accused of strangling and hitting in the head with a beer bottle on Saturday.
“For him to say, ‘I would love to see her and apologize’ is a blatant attempt to manipulate and a violation of that (no contact) order,” Olmstead said. “This request (to be released for the funeral) was hanging by a thread. That thread has been cut.”
Davis, who listed an address in the 200 block of South Grove Street, is now due back in court June 28. Should he be able to post $20,000 in cash to win his release, he would have to wear a GPS monitor.
He was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated domestic battery for allegedly putting his hands around his girlfriend’s neck; aggravated battery for hitting an Urbana police officer with his shoulder; and domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction for allegedly throwing a beer bottle at the woman that cut her in the head and required her to have staples to close the cut.
Lozar argued that the state had objected on Monday to Davis’ last-minute request for release and still objected, saying the alleged victim feared him and that allowing him to be free for up to 11 hours “gives him a pretty massive window” to potentially contact her.
Davis’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, argued at length that the state was taking Davis’ comments to his female friend over the phone out of context.
She called the friend a “self-appointed mediator” in the relationship between Davis and his alleged victim and argued that it was the friend, not Davis, who suggested she could talk to the alleged victim on his behalf to get his belongings back.
Court records show that at the time of his arrest Saturday, Davis was out on a recognizance bond in another pending aggravated-battery case involving his alleged attempt to strangle a different person back in September.
Additionally, he was on probation for violation of an order of protection and aggravated assault with a motor vehicle.