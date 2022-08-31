Jay Simpson | Pop-up parties nothing new but getting old
Over the last couple of years, the late-night and early-morning pop-up parties have been leading to nothing but trouble.
Just last weekend, another man was shot and killed after a fight broke out at one near downtown Champaign.
These pop-up parties are not new to our city. I can vividly remember them taking place during my teenage years and even before that, but they were never as dangerous as they are now.
When they first started taking place, I knew it was only a matter of time before things would get hectic. It started off with verbal altercations that turned physical, and eventually things became fatal.
It’s so sad when we hear about deaths that happened at a pop-up party, because it could easily have been prevented.
I don’t understand the joy people get from hanging out at the gas station all night knowing the possibility of violence is very high.
Is partying that important to our community? I would hope not, but it’s starting to look like it.
At some point, we are going to have to grow up as a whole. The youth don’t have many role models or people to look up to because we are out here partying and living the same lifestyle they are.
How can we expect anything to change if we aren’t being the change?
I can promise you as long as we are heading down the road we’re on, things will only get worse. No knock to the people and organizations who are trying to help, but they need more of it.
They can’t help everybody — it has to be a team effort.
Until more like-minded people get on the same page, sad to say, we will continue to experience the same problems.
Much love.
