Law-enforcement officers don’t want to disclose files stemming from the 53-year-old murder investigation of a U.S. senator’s daughter. But to avoid doing so, they’ll have to have a better excuse than claiming that making any of the records public will jeopardize an ongoing investigation.

That was the bottom line of a recent state appellate court decision involving a disputed Freedom of Information Act request for investigative records related to the 1966 murder of Valerie Percy, the daughter of the late Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Percy.

A trial judge had affirmed law enforcement’s blanket refusal. But in a 25-page unanimous decision, appellate Justice Bertina Lampkin said law officers “have not met their burden of demonstrating that releasing any of the withheld materials would have interfered with enforcement proceedings or obstructed an investigation so as to render the entirety of the files exempt.”

Jim Dey | Is investigation of 1966 murder dead? Maybe, maybe not Can authorities credibly claim their probe into the bludgeoning death of Valerie Percy, 21, daughter of then-U.S. Senate candidate Charles Percy, is 'active and ongoing,' or is that just rhetoric designed to allow them to resist FOIA requests for the 20,000-page case file?

The Valerie Percy murder, which came just before the 1966 U.S. Senate race in which her father was running against Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Paul Douglas, shocked the state and nation. Percy was beaten and stabbed to death in her upstairs bedroom at the family’s palatial home in Kenilworth.

Despite years of investigation, no arrests were made.

The FOIA request was made by New York lawyer John Kelly, who grew up in Kenilworth.

Chicago lawyer Matt Topic, who is representing Kelly, said his client is seeking the material because of the “public interest” in the decades-long mystery.

Despite the appellate court decision to send the case back for further review, that won’t happen anytime soon.

The defendants, which include the city of Kenilworth, have filed a motion asking the appellate court to reconsider its decision. Once the appellate court rules on that motion — assuming the motion is denied — the defendants will have 35 days to decide whether to ask the Illinois Supreme Court to review the case.

“They have been all in on this case. So I wouldn’t be surprised if they take a shot at” high court review, Topic said.

Topic said he and his client were amenable to a compromise on the disclosure question, accepting some records that clearly are no longer relevant while allowing others that could affect a continuing investigation to be withheld.

“We just objected to the blanket claim that they can withhold everything,” he said.

The murder occurred on Sept. 18, 1966, about six weeks before the Senate contest. It was the subject of an exhaustive, multijurisdictional, yearslong investigation that identified multiple suspects but never generated enough evidence to produce a criminal indictment.

Although the case has long since fallen out of the public mind, Kenilworth authorities insist that the investigation is still active and that officers routinely make investigative inquiries, mostly in response to tips from the public.

After reviewing some of the records in her chambers, Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Demacopoulos accepted that argument and upheld the denial of the FOIA request.

But the appeals court found the trial judge denied the FOIA request after an insufficient review. It said the state law requires that “a public body must give a detailed explanation for claiming an exemption, specifically addressing the requested documents in a manner allowing for adequate adversarial testing.”

The investigative file generated many thousands of pages of documents over the decades. Considering that volume, the appeals court noted the defendants “inexplicably” did not claim a compliance exception on the grounds the request was unduly burdensome.

The defendants are free to make that claim if the case goes back to the trial court.

“If a public body is not raising the undue burden exemption, (Kelly) is entitled to hold the public body to its burden of showing that it is withholding only the portions of the record that are truly exempt. ...,” Justice Lampkin wrote.

The Percy murder case is one of the state’s greatest criminal and political mysteries. A recent graduate of Cornel, 21-year-old Percy had returned home from school to work on her father’s Senate campaign.

On a rare night off from the campaign, Charles Percy and family had entertained dinner guests before going to bed.

Sharon Percy, Valerie’s sister, was out that evening on a date. When she returned home, Sharon spoke briefly to Valerie before going to her own bedroom.

Hours later — about 5 a.m. — Percy’s wife was awakened by a loud noise. When she opened Valerie Percy’s bedroom door, Mrs. Percy saw someone she identified as a man and ran for help. Charles Percy said he was awakened by a “scream of terror” and rushed to Valerie’s room.

The victim was subjected to a series of serious wounds, to the point that a neighborhood doctor who was called to help described her as “obviously dead” when he arrived.