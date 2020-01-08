URBANA — A man who settled with the city of Champaign for $225,000 in 2016 over his complaint that former police Officer Matt Rush used excessive force against him had his separate federal lawsuit accusing Urbana police of retaliating against him denied.
The suit filed on behalf of Benjamin Mann and his girlfriend, Samantha Wade, alleged that the Urbana officers retaliated because he stood up to the city of Champaign regarding Rush’s alleged behavior on March 16, 2014.
The complaint sought damages for Mann and Wade on 11 counts, including retaliation, false arrest, fabrication of evidence and illegal search.
Two of those were dismissed in December, including claims against a University of Illinois police officer, and the remaining nine were rejected last week by U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long.
“There is no evidence the Officers considered (or even cared) that Mann was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the Champaign Police Department,” Long concluded in a 37-page opinion granting a request from Urbana for summary judgment.
Rush reached an agreement with Champaign in 2017 that paid him $50,000 in return for an end to his grievances and a promise that he would never work again as a Champaign officer.
Mann’s attorney, Shneur Nathan, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Urbana’s city attorney, James Simon.
Mann’s most recent lawsuit stemmed from two incidents in 2017.
In the first, he alleges that on March 19, officers arrested him and his girlfriend in his Urbana apartment after a car crash, pushing him to the ground after he reached for the pocket of his pants, according to Long’s summary of the incident.
Long said while Mann claimed he was putting his fake tooth in his pocket, the officer thought he could be reaching for a weapon, as dispatch had notified officers that one may be present.
“Under any view of the facts, it was reasonable for the officers to use the force they used,” Long wrote.
Mann and Wade were both found not guilty by different juries of resisting a police officer, and the other criminal charges stemming from the incident were dismissed.
In the second incident, on July 30, a neighbor living below Mann called 911 because he had heard noises from the apartment above him that he thought indicated domestic violence, according to Long’s summary.
When officers arrived at Mann’s apartment, they said he opened the door a few inches, refused to let them in and closed the door on their feet, according to Long.
The officers searched Mann’s name in a police database and found a warrant for his arrest out of DeKalb County, Long said. They then returned to his apartment and used a battering ram to break down the door and arrest him, Long said.
“The facts known to the officers at the time of the arrest also reasonably supported their belief that Mann committed a battery and obstructed a peace officer because they saw Mann close a door on two officers’ feet,” Long wrote. “Mann closed the door on the officers’ feet, and although he denies the context, Mann does not deny doing it.”
The criminal charges in this arrest were also later dismissed.