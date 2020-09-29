URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Tuesday declined to reduce the life sentence imposed on convicted murderer Michael Henslick for the slaying of a neighbor in her own home 11 years ago.
Judge Jason Bohm rejected a defense claim that his recently retired colleague, Judge Heidi Ladd, had “an implicit bias” toward the prosecutors and law-enforcement officials who investigated and prosecuted the 32-year-old Mahomet man for the brutal stabbing death of Holly Cassano in November 2009.
Ladd’s imposition of life without parole for Henslick in early June was the last significant ruling of her 21-year judicial career. She retired in early July.
In February, after hearing four days worth of evidence, a jury took just one hour to convict Henslick of first-degree murder in the 22-year-old mother’s death.
Jurors found that his repeated stabbing of Miss Cassano and postmortem sexual assault of her qualified his crime as “brutal and heinous, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
That finding boosted the potential penalty for Henslick to life without parole, which Ladd said he deserved.
“He has shown no responsibility, not even a glimmer of remorse,” the judge said.
Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom, who co-chaired Henslick’s defense with Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus, argued that it was improper for Ladd to use Henslick’s rambling 24-minute right of allocution against him and to say there was no mitigation in his past.
“It was his right not to testify or to acknowledge his guilt. His choice to maintain his innocence should not have been used against him,” Bergstrom argued.
Henslick, sporting a full beard, was present for the motion to reconsider his sentence Tuesday.
He’s being held at Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.
She also said the fact that Ladd allowed six Champaign County sheriff’s detectives to sit in the jury box during his sentencing was also evidence of her bias in favor of law enforcement.
Some of those men had investigated the Cassano murder for several years.
Ladd said she allowed them to sit there to maximize the number of spectators who could be in her courtroom seated 6 feet apart, since the sentencing happened just three months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
She even made clear for the record that their presence in the box had no effect on her sentence.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar rejected Bergstrom’s reasons that Henslick’s sentence should be reduced, saying there was “an absolute absence of evidence” that the detectives in the jury box had any effect on Ladd’s sentence or that she had any bias toward the prosecution.
Instead, he said Ladd considered the “incredible gruesomeness,” of the crime, Henslick’s ability to conceal himself for more than a decade, and the damage that her killing and the delayed justice did to her family.
“That was not evidence of bias but the court doing what the court was supposed to do,” Lozar said.
Bohm, who had to review 974 pages of trial and sentencing testimony to rule on the motion to reconsider, disagreed that Ladd had declared there was no mitigation to consider for Henslick.
She noted his young age — 21 — at the time of the crime and the letters of support written for him by family and friends.
“The mitigation was overwhelmed by the aggravating factors in this case,” he observed.
“The evidence supports that Mr. Henslick brutally murdered Miss Cassano … then sexually defiled her body after murdering her in her own home. There was no error in imposing an exceptional sentence.”
Bergstrom asked that the officer of the state appellate defender be appointed to continue Henslick’s appeals of his conviction and sentence.