URBANA — A 14-year-old Urbana boy allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old last week after setting him up to rob him of his gun, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.
At a detention hearing Monday, Champaign County Judge Anna Benjamin ruled that the alleged shooter will remain in custody in the county’s Juvenile Detention Center for now.
The teen has been in custody since he was picked up by police Saturday for the murder of 16-year-old Montrell Emery.
Mary Schenk's initial story, published Saturday:
URBANA — A 14-year-old Urbana boy is in custody for the murder of a teen he knew.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said the METRO SWAT unit arrested the boy early Saturday for the murder of Montrell Emery, 16.
A judge had issued a warrant of apprehension for the youth late Friday night.
The boy was arrested at the home of a relative in the 2600 block of East Washington Street in Urbana about 7 a.m.
He normally resides in the 2400 block of Prairie Green, where Mr. Emery, a former Urbana High School student, was shot to death just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Cervantes said detectives have been working the case continuously since the shooting and still have more work to do.
“We made tremendous strides in a short time in this case to get where we are but it’s not over. We still need people to come forward. We believe there are other people with details of what happened that night,” he said.
Police have not said what might have precipitated the youth to allegedly fire multiple shots at Mr. Emery in a hallway at the apartment complex. He died of a gunshot wound to the head.
Police served search warrants at the 14-year-old’s apartment and the place where he was arrested but Cervantes declined to say if they obtained the gun or any other evidence.
The 14-year-old is expected to make a court appearance Monday.