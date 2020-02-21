URBANA — Champaign County Judge Jeff Ford got out his to-do list and put a big check mark on it this week, just five weeks ahead of his last day on the bench.
Giddy with delight, Ford had received a copy of a letter from the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, sent to his boss, Chief Judge Karle Koritz, saying that Champaign County’s drug court has been certified for three years.
“It means that our policies and procedures, the documents we use, all comply with state standards," he said. "The certification process is meant to show we’re taking it seriously, following evidence-based practices, making sure everybody gets the education they need in this court because it’s different than any other type of court.”
Drug court exists to help people convicted of crimes fueled by their drug addiction get clean and sober, remain drug- and crime-free in the process, and hopefully return to being productive citizens in their community.
“We’re doing it right,” said Ford, who’s presided over the problem-solving court since its inception in 1999. “It was just one of the things I wanted to get done before I retired.”
Ford, 68, made his plans public a month ago. His last day on the job will be after drug court on March 25.
The certification is the first for Champaign County’s drug court, which has served as a model for others throughout the state. Ford said there are others that have been around longer but Champaign County’s is one of the older drug courts.
While drug courts have been around a while, the certification process is relatively new.
“It was three years ago that AOIC started that,” said Ford, who has helped other counties get their drug courts certified.
It involves a review by a three-member panel of judges who look at the court’s policies and procedures and the participants’ handbook, both on paper and in action, to make sure they are all in line with standards set by the Illinois Supreme Court.
Ford estimated there are about 68 drug courts in Illinois and more than 100 mental health and veterans’ courts.
Ford has already persuaded Presiding Judge Tom Difanis to have Judge Randy Rosenbaum be his successor in drug court.
It should be an easy transition for Rosenbaum, who has filled in as the drug court judge while Ford took care of medical issues.
Additionally, when Rosenbaum was Champaign County public defender prior to his 2016 appointment to the bench, he served as his office’s representative in drug court.
He worked in the public defender’s office, initially as first assistant, then as public defender, for 20 years prior to becoming a judge.
“If you look at the qualifications in the standards, he meets them all,” said Ford, who helped write the qualifications for a drug court judge. “He knows the ethics, confidentiality, criminal law, substance abuse. He’s had the education and experience in all these areas,” Ford said.