URBANA — A Champaign County judge on Monday sentenced an Urbana man to 1.5 years in prison, declaring that he needed the motivation of being locked up to get help with his alcoholism.
Michael E. Davis, 38, who last lived in the 200 block of South Grove Street, pleaded guilty in September to domestic battery with a prior conviction for violation of an order of protection. He admitted that on May 21, 2021, he hit an Urbana woman he’d been dating in the head with a beer bottle, cutting the back of her head open.
To aggravate Davis’ sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had four police officers testify about violent encounters with Davis on that day and others.
Urbana police Officer Neil Mueller testified that the woman who was hit with beer bottles told him she thought Davis was trying to kill her as he put both hands around her throat and choked her in a car. He also broke a car window that same night.
Champaign County sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Sellek testified that on Jan. 8, 2021, Davis refused multiple commands to stay in his vehicle so he could talk to him about an assault that happened earlier that day.
And Champaign police officers Leslie Kerr and Molly Hedrick both testified that on Sept. 18, 2021, an intoxicated Davis was involved in a violent attack on a man he knew in the middle of Springfield Avenue, choking the man and repeatedly hitting and punching him inside a car, then punching another man who tried to intervene.
Davis was so intoxicated on that day, he had to be hospitalized.
Davis’ mother testified that his drinking has been the source of most of his problems and that Davis’ brother died the night before the May 21 attack on his girlfriend.
Judge Brett Olmstead was prepared to allow Davis to be released from jail to attend the funeral until he heard evidence that Davis talked to another woman on a call recorded at the jail, saying he wanted to see the alleged victim and apologize to her.
Calling that a “blatant attempt to manipulate” and violate a no-contact order, Olmstead refused to let him out of jail for the funeral, which Davis’ mother said was “very difficult” for him.
Fletcher recommended a prison sentence, saying Davis had previous convictions for aggravated battery and aggravated assault and was going to have his probation for the latter terminated unsuccessfully as part of his guilty plea in the domestic-battery case.
The prosecutor noted that Davis had failed to take advantage fully of multiple prior chances to address his drinking problem.
Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp sought another community-based sentence for Davis, noting his admission that all his crimes occurred when he’d been drunk. She reminded the judge that he had been abused by a stepmother as a child and had pleaded guilty.
Davis was given credit on his sentence for 168 days already served.