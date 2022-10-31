URBANA — An Urbana man with a history of using guns to intimidate others was sentenced Monday to 20 years behind bars, then screamed at the judge who had moments earlier called him a “young thug.”
“I’m going to sue the (expletive) out of you all,” Kemion Dorris yelled at Judge Randy Rosenbaum and Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah, prompting his swift and forceful removal from the courtroom by a court security officer.
Dorris, 24, was convicted by a jury in September of being an armed habitual criminal for having a weapon Oct. 11, 2021, in a home on Diane Lane in Champaign.
He has acted as his own attorney for the last 10 months.
“He is a prime example of someone who shouldn’t represent himself," Rosenbaum said. "He doesn’t know the rules of evidence. He doesn't know the arguments to make."
Having been convicted as a juvenile of robbery and criminal damage to property, Dorris was never able to legally buy a weapon.
He had other adult convictions for burglary, theft and unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and all five of his convictions resulted in prison sentences.
With Dorris facing six to 30 years for being an armed habitual criminal, Umlah asked the judge to sentence him to 27 years.
To justify the high sentence, Umlah had seven Champaign and Urbana police officers and one parole agent testify about encounters they had with Dorris between 2018 and 2021 that involved multiple beatings to his girlfriend, stealing televisions in a burglary, threatening others with guns, including a 2-year-old, and firing a gun at a vehicle in Urbana, which Dorris admitted he did in self-defense.
“The running thread through all his cases ... is that he had a gun or multiple guns,” Umlah argued. “The defendant is arguably one of the most dangerous people in the community.”
Dorris countered that he carried a gun for protection.
“I should've never had a gun ... but that don’t make me a dangerous person in society,” he said, then asked the judge if he knew how many people had been killed in Champaign and Urbana last year.
The final tally for 2021 gun deaths in both cities stood at 26 people; about 100 were injured by gunfire.
“I was somebody who had a gun in 2021 to defend myself,” he said.
Dorris declared that the minimum six-year prison sentence and “banishment,” an apparent reference to his desire to move to Texas, would suffice for his punishment.
“Twenty-seven years is ridiculous,” Dorris said. “I would never kill anybody.”
But Rosenbaum, who had patiently dealt with the self-represented Dorris through multiple hearings since February, had the last word.
“Throughout this case, he has been very argumentative and confrontational with the court and Mr. Umlah,” said Rosenbaum, who clarified that he was not punishing Dorris for representing himself but rather for his actions outside of court.
“Mr. Dorris is a dangerous person. He hasn’t killed anybody, but it’s just a matter of time. He’s angry at everybody. He’s a young thug. He’s a danger to society,” said the judge, adding that a longer sentence was needed to protect the public from Dorris.
With credit for more than a year already served in jail and truth-in-sentencing laws mandating that he serve at least 85 percent of his sentence, Dorris can be expected to be locked up for at least the next 16 years.
Dorris has three other felony cases pending in which he’s charged with being an armed habitual criminal, residential burglary and home invasion, and one misdemeanor battery case.
Umlah said he wanted time to consider whether he will continue to prosecute Dorris on those cases in light of his prison sentence.