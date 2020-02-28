URBANA — A Champaign County judge issued an order Friday that a teenager accused of stealing employees’ wallets from restricted areas while they worked remain jailed until a hearing next week.
In juvenile court, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed four counts of burglary and one of burglary to motor vehicle against the 17-year-old from Champaign, who was arrested Thursday.
He was identified through pictures taken at some of the businesses that were circulated by Champaign police to Champaign school district employees, who recognized him.
Similar in nature, the charges allege the teen went in areas intended for employees only at the following Champaign businesses:
— On 6:40 p.m. Jan. 13, at the J.C. Penney store at Market Place Mall, he allegedly took $1,500 cash and a bank card from the wallet of an employee who had left it in an office. The youth was captured on video and was wearing a red backpack.
— On Feb. 6, at Sailfin Pet Shop, 720 S. Neil St., he allegedly took a woman’s wallet from her purse that was in the employee office. The wallet was found in the bathroom later, but $330 was missing. The youth was caught on video taking the wallet while wearing gloves.
— On Feb. 15, at Target, 2102 N. Prospect Ave., he allegedly took an employee’s wallet from her purse in a back room. The wallet was found later, but it was missing cash, a credit card, a debit card, a driver’s license and gift cards. The youth was captured on video.
— On Feb. 17, at Planet Fitness, 2002 Glenn Park Drive, he tried to walk around without signing in, so an employee had him create a guest account, in which the youth entered his real name and said he was looking for his brother. He allegedly took an employee’s car keys from a purse, then went to her car and left the keys but took her backpack and a cup of coins.
He was seen taking those into ValuCheck next door, where he put the coins in a machine that changes them into paper bills and left the backpack in a bathroom.
Rietz told Judge Tom Difanis that a search of the boy’s bedroom done Thursday by Champaign police turned up clothes and a backpack he wore in some of the burglaries. His Facebook profile featured a picture of him holding a large amount of cash, she said.
Rietz told the judge she had received three other similar police reports in which the teen was a suspect but had not filed charges in those yet. She said he has no other juvenile adjudications.
Difanis said it was a matter of immediate and urgent necessity that the teen be held until a March 6 hearing.