URBANA — A judge has declined a request by a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy charged with domestic battery to have a special prosecutor handle his case.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Moody, 42, of Mahomet, was charged earlier this year with misdemeanor domestic battery stemming from a dispute with his wife at their home on Feb. 8.
On Thursday, Moody’s attorney, Ruth Wyman of Urbana, asked Judge Matt Lee to appoint a special prosecutor to handle Moody’s prosecution since the state’s attorney’s office represents the sheriff’s office and works with its employees on cases.
To support her request, Wyman said that a relative of Moody’s estranged wife is an employee of the state’s attorney’s office and that the employee has talked with Assistant State’s Attorney Toby Ortega, who is currently assigned to Moody’s prosecution.
“I don’t know what influence (that employee) has over Mr. Ortega … but it creates the appearance of impropriety for the state’s attorney’s office,” she said.
Ortega countered that he has very little contact with that employee, who is not an attorney, and that he was unaware of the family relationship with Moody’s wife until Wyman filed her motion.
Ortega argued his co-worker was not a witness to the alleged crime and there is no evidence the employee had any involvement in the case.
Wyman, he argued, had failed to show any actual conflict of interest, which is the current legal standard to support a special prosecutor, as opposed to simply the appearance of impropriety.
Lee agreed.
“The mere fact that Moody is employed by the Champaign County sheriff’s office does not trigger a per se or actual conflict,” said the judge, adding that he is bound to follow the law.
Lee also rejected as overbroad a request by Wyman for copies of texts, messages, emails and other communication between the employee and other co-workers who might be working with Moody’s alleged victim.
The state is already obligated, Lee noted, to turn over what’s known as “Brady material.” That is, evidence that might be favorable to Moody. He also said Wyman would be able to ask questions about such communications at trial.
Moody is due back in court Nov. 2 on his domestic battery case.
In addition to his criminal case, Wyman said Moody is going through a divorce and a separate proceeding at the sheriff’s office to discipline him in the wake of his arrest. He is currently off without pay. He’s been employed with the sheriff’s office since 2005.