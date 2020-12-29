CHAMPAIGN — A federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the indictment against Shamar Betts, who prosecutors have charged with using Facebook to incite a riot this spring at Market Place Mall.
Federal Public Defenders Elisabeth Pollock and Thomas Drysdale had argued that the Federal Anti-Riot Act was unconstitutional because it criminalizes protected First Amendment speech and doesn’t apply to Betts’ case.
U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm said in a decision issued Monday that he was bound by precedent, which has upheld the law.
He also concluded that the law wasn’t unconstitutionally vague, as Betts’ lawyers had argued.
He said “riot” is well defined in the criminal code, and “the Court finds that the terms ‘incite,’ ‘organize,’ ‘promote’ and “encourage’ are not unconstitutionally vague.”
“If necessary, jury instructions can be used to clarify the Act’s distinction between advocacy and inciting imminent lawlessness,” Mihm wrote.
Betts’ attorneys also argued that he shouldn’t be prosecuted federally simply because of a Facebook post, which prosecutors argue is an instrument of interstate commerce that Congress can regulate.
“If a simple Facebook post was enough to confer federal jurisdiction, there would be no limits to Congress’s Commerce Clause regulation of contemporary life in 2020,” Betts’ attorneys wrote.
But Mihm said multiple courts have concluded that phones or the internet qualify as interstate commerce.
“The indictment alleges that he posted a message and flyer on Facebook, which, among other things, urged people to bring bricks and meet at Market Place Mall,” Mihm wrote. “The indictment also alleges that as the riot began, Defendant further incited, promoted, and encouraged the riot by posting a video on Facebook Live bragging about the riot. … Defendant used his cellular telephone and the internet, which are instrumentalities of interstate commerce, to post the Facebook message, flyer, and video. As such, the Court finds that the Government has alleged a sufficient basis to establish federal jurisdiction.”
Betts, 20, was indicted for allegedly inciting the rioting on May 31 and June 1 at the mall and other locations on North Neil Street and North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Betts was arrested on June 5 in Mississippi.
He is currently being held in custody at the Champaign County Jail until his trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in February.