URBANA — Five years after a violent psychotic attack on a woman that forever changed the life of Aaron Munds and his victim, a Champaign County judge has agreed that Munds may move to a community-based setting to continue his recovery.
After hearing extensive evidence from experts that the 45-year-old man has been completely compliant with his treatment at McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield, Judge Heidi Ladd agreed this week that Munds is ready for conditional release.
Her order means that he may move from the state-run institution to a Springfield residential center, run by Memorial Behavioral Health, where he will continue to be monitored and receive treatment for his bipolar disorder with psychotic features for up to five years.
Munds, who dubbed himself the “Son of Satan” during a March 17, 2014, attack on Patty Ebeling, now 72, declined to comment after Wednesday’s hearing. Also declining to comment was a clearly distressed Katherine Ebeling, daughter of Patty Ebeling. Patty Ebeling was not in court but has been in the past.
Patty Ebeling fought off Munds during a several-minutes-long attack at a rural Thomasboro home as he kneeled on her chest and dug his thumbs into her windpipe until she almost passed out.
In June 2014, Ladd acquitted Munds of attempted murder and home invasion by reason of insanity after hearing evidence that he randomly chose the house in the country where Ebeling was taking care of her older sister, who suffered from dementia.
Munds knocked on the door with a note in his hand. Ebeling, thinking he was there to do business with her nephews, opened the door to greet him and take the paper. Munds pushed his way in and eventually declared: “I am the son of Satan and I am here to kill you.”
He then launched a violent attack that Ebeling fought off inside and outside the house. She dialed 911 at some point during the ordeal, getting deputies dispatched to the house for an unknown problem.
Munds had a knee in Ebeling’s chest in the front yard when her bewildered older sister approached them and fell. That apparently distracted Munds enough that he stopped what he was doing. When deputies arrived, they found Munds sitting on the deck of the home with Ebeling’s older sister, holding her hand.
Not the first request
The request for conditional release by Munds’ attorney, Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, was the second, and came after three other prior requests for extended privileges at McFarland, such as walking around the grounds unsupervised and getting to leave the grounds with supervision.
In late December 2018, Ladd denied his first request, made six months earlier, for release to a community setting, saying that Munds hadn’t presented enough evidence about his potential danger to the community.
Ladd heard evidence from several members of the team treating him, who opined that he had received all the benefit he could from their services.
Miller-Jones came back to Ladd in late June with the same request. This time, she had plenty of evidence, which Ladd heard Oct. 2.
That included the opinions of several McFarland staffers and an independent review by Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jeckel.
‘Psychiatrically stable’
McFarland psychiatrist Dr. Kasturi Kripakaran, who has treated Munds for three years, said Munds appreciates the harm he did and the criminality of his actions, and is currently “psychiatrically stable” while on three medications with no major side effects. They are the same drugs he’s been taking since being jailed after the attack, she said.
Kripakaran said if Munds stopped taking his medication, his condition would deteriorate in two to four weeks and he could make paranoid statements or become delusional — signs that would be apparent to him and to people monitoring him.
However, the doctor noted that Munds has always taken his medication while in custody, both at the jail and at McFarland.
“If Aaron continues to stay on his medication as prescribed, the likelihood of him being dangerous without symptoms is low,” she said.
She also noted that for the last two years, McFarland staffers have been telling Ladd, in the written reports she received every 90 days, that he is no longer in need of inpatient treatment.
In the last year, she said he had maximum privileges, including 15 to 20 visits off the McFarland grounds in which he did fine and never tried to escape.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach, Kripakaran also went through the logistics of how the treatment center in Springfield where Munds will live communicates with McFarland, and what safeguards are in place to get him help if his condition worsens.
Jeckel told the judge that after interviewing Munds in early September, he agreed that Munds no longer needs inpatient treatment.
“I think the (McFarland) staff should be commended for their treatment. I think Mr. Munds should be commended,” Jeckel said, adding that Munds had good insight into the issues that triggered his psychosis and “is very, very wary of any return of mental illness.”
Munds took the stand himself in early October and told the judge of his remorse for the crime and his willingness and desire to keep his mental illness in check with medication.
Time to move on
Miller-Jones argued forcefully that it was time to let Munds move forward.
“He has been taking his medications since March 2014, five years and seven months, 4,070 times as directed,” she said, adding it would be “readily apparent” if he quit. “There is no possible way for him to be at a lower risk (to reoffend) than he is today.”
Banach acknowledged that Munds had put forth better evidence of his current condition than in his previous attempt to win conditional release.
Ladd recited for the record the strides Munds had made — “it has been an uneventful five years” — and noted that there was a support plan in place for him.
The judge said she had carefully reviewed other cases of defendants being acquitted by reason of insanity and said Munds was different from many in that he has completely complied with his treatment.
The underlying offense of which he was acquitted was not enough to continue to hold Munds, Ladd said.
“To rule otherwise would be against the manifest weight of the evidence,” she said.