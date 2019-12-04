CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign County judge has ruled that a 16-year-old Champaign boy whom police are calling a “person of interest” in recent shootings should be locked up while the state takes steps to revoke his probation.
On Wednesday, Judge Tom Difanis heard that members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found a loaded shotgun in the teen’s closet during a court-authorized search of his home Tuesday evening in the 1500 block of Garden Hills Drive.
The discovery of the gun, which had a shortened barrel, led to his arrest and to State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filing the petition to revoke the probation the teen received in June after being adjudicated for a December 2018 aggravated robbery.
While police believe he may have been involved in recent shootings, they do not consider him a suspect in the Monday night shooting of 10-year-old Decari Roberts, who is hospitalized and recovering from two gunshot wounds to the back he sustained about 11:30 p.m. Sunday while in his own home on Williamsburg Drive.
The teen has not been charged with any new crimes, just the allegations that he violated his probation by possessing the shotgun, and other violations of his probation, including that he had not been in school for the entire month of November, violated curfew and missed appointments with his probation officer.
Difanis heard that in addition to the adjudication for aggravated robbery, the youth has multiple police contacts going back six years for such crimes as armed robbery, trespass, theft, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest.
As of Sunday, Champaign police have received reports of 95 shootings in 2019. Those include everything from the simple discovery of bullet shells to murder. That compares with 76 in all of 2018.
The youth is due back in court Dec. 11.