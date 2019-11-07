URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ordered that a Champaign teen who allegedly was armed while shoplifting at Market Place Mall over the weekend be held in detention.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she filed charges of burglary and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon Monday against the 16-year-old boy following his arrest Saturday night.
Rietz said Champaign police were sent to the mall about 8:15 p.m. Saturday to find shoplifters who had run from Macy’s after stealing coats. Officers stopped two boys in the parking lot carrying stolen coats on hangers with the tags still on them.
The accused teen was searched, and police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in the pocket of a coat he was wearing that had been stolen from H&M and still had the tags on.
Rietz said he denied any knowledge of the gun, which had been reported stolen or missing from a home in Champaign on June 27.
The other boy with the armed teen was charged with burglary for his role in allegedly stealing the coats.
Rietz said both had been arrested Oct. 30 for thefts at the Dick’s and Ross stores. They were in the process of being referred to a diversion program designed to keep them out of the juvenile court system for those crimes when they were arrested Saturday.
Judge Heidi Ladd ordered that the teen with the gun be held in the Juvenile Detention Center until his next court hearing on Nov. 12.