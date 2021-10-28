URBANA — For 18 months, Jerry Sandage has been locked up in the Piatt County jail in Monticello, held on charges of alleged unspeakable crimes against women that he dated as far back as 2012.
The former University of Illinois police officer is charged in five different criminal cases in Champaign County stemming from his alleged sexual assaults, stalking and misuse of police resources to gather information on women.
Since April 22, 2020, he’s been held in jail in Monticello with about 10 other men instead of the jail in Urbana for his own protection.
But this week, he cried as he implored a Champaign County judge to release him without having to post 10 percent of his $3.25 million bond so that he “can continue trial preparation locked away in a basement.”
“I’m not a threat. I’ve never hurt anybody,” Sandage told Judge Roger Webber. “I have nothing but respect for this process. I want to be released so I have the resources to investigate my cases.”
Webber declined to reduce his bond.
A UI police officer for 12 years before he resigned in February 2020, Sandage was initially charged in December 2019 with official misconduct alleging that between February 2017 and January 2018, he misused departmental resources such as databases to look up information on women for his personal use.
A native of McLean County, Sandage hired his own attorney from Bloomington for that case.
But when four more serious criminal cases followed in April 2020 alleging that he drugged women then sexually assaulted and photographed them while they were passed out, the former UPS driver and detective for a portion of his police career opted to represent himself.
Apprised of the risks of self-representation on charges that can result in lengthy prison terms, Sandage, who claimed he has “lost everything,” has nonetheless plowed ahead on his own, declining the services of a public defender.
“I lost my job. I lost my car. I have no money. All I have are the people who support me and my determination to do this,” he said.
Court records show he has made at least 14 court appearances in Urbana in the last year and a half, many of them asking Webber to help him obtain reports through the subpoena process.
Although he said the staff at the Piatt County jail has been kind to him, he has complained intermittently of the pitfalls of not being able to have copies made when he wants or having to vacate the jail library when he wants to work on his case.
Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang confirmed that because Sandage is acting as his own attorney, he has access to a laptop computer.
“He uses his laptop while in his cell. He does have access to the library, too,” Vogelzang said. “If any inmate is in the library and an attorney needs to meet with a client, they use the library for the meeting. As a result, any other inmate would be escorted from the library during that time.”
Sandage decried the Illinois State Police investigation of his cases as “corrupt and biased” and complained that the agency has not complied with his requests for information he feels he needs for his defense.
State police got involved in Sandage’s affairs in October 2019 after a yearlong internal investigation by UI police that was prompted by a woman’s complaint in September 2018 that Sandage raped her while off duty.
That complaint and others that followed resulted in an examination of Sandage’s cellphone on which the state found 292,000 images of a sexual nature, some dating to 2011, and including pictures of him and the women named in the criminal complaints as his victims.
“I work my ass off every day trying to prove my innocence. I just want help to do a complete and thorough investigation to prove it,” he told Webber on Tuesday.
Arguing that he is not a flight risk, Sandage gave the judge the name and address of a LeRoy resident willing to let him stay in their home while he awaits trial.
He noted that the LeRoy police chief lives down the street from that person and that his brother, Jon Sandage, is the sheriff of McLean County.
Sandage argued he was not name-dropping but rather trying to persuade the judge that there are several people in his life who will hold him accountable and that he would not do anything to hurt his own family.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink responded with both barrels to Sandage’s argument that he is not a danger.
Through a state police investigator and representations based on police reports, Alferink presented a synopsis of evidence the state has from 10 women who were in relationships with Sandage and were either followed by him or photographed without their knowledge after having had drinks with him that caused them to pass out.
One of the victims, Alferink argued, was blackmailed by Sandage into having sex with him by threatening to reveal an extramarital affair she was having with another Illinois State Police officer.
Alferink argued that the cases have “dragged on for months and months and months” because of Sandage’s “numerous nonsensical subpoenas as it relates to victims.”
“He wants to be let out because it’s difficult to represent himself (while jailed). That’s his choice,” she said. “He has shown nothing short of scary, harassing behavior.
“The defendant is respectful at the jail. But he lies in wait, stalks his victims on the internet, puts drugs in their drinks and rapes them. He is not violent. But it doesn’t mean he’s not dangerous.”
Responding to his argument that his bond is much higher than that of most accused murderers in jail, Alferink said there is no alleged murderer in custody with as many victims as Sandage.
She also noted that state police have worried that if he is released, Sandage might kill himself.
Given the final word, Sandage vehemently denied drugging any women and said he had no intention of suicide.
“I would not do that to my family. I am a crisis-intervention officer,” he said. “I enjoy helping people. I am a respectful person. I am a good person. A guy ain’t got a chance. This is absolutely insane.
“Everything I’ve said has been twisted into this narrative that is not true. I will fight to my death to prove them wrong. I will fight them to the end,” Sandage said.
Reviewing the 20 to 30 factors outlined by the Legislature that he has to consider for bond, Webber highlighted two: the nature of the charges and the likelihood of Sandage being convicted.
“There is a significant likelihood of conviction on one or more of these charges,” Webber said. “I have to look at each case individually. I cannot find that the bonds are inappropriate.”
Addressing a trial date, Sandage reiterated that he is not ready because he has not received information he has requested from various sources through subpoenas.
Webber set the case for a status call Nov. 16 and a tentative trial date of Nov. 29.