URBANA — A Champaign County judge has rejected a convicted murderer’s claim that his lawyer didn’t do enough to defend him.
The ruling Wednesday by Judge Ben Dyer means that Antoine Craig can now be sentenced for the brutal killing of Tenesha Jenkins, 34, in her Champaign home two years ago.
A jury that had an overwhelming amount of evidence to consider convicted Craig, 39, in April of Ms. Jenkins’ death on Feb. 23, 2020.
He faces life in prison because that jury agreed with the state that his girlfriend’s murder was committed in a “brutal and heinous manner, indicative of wanton cruelty.”
Craig was set to be sentenced Wednesday, but earlier this week, he filed a handwritten, 11-page motion that he prepared in which he claimed that his attorney, Hallie Bezner, was “ineffective.”
That triggered a special hearing for Dyer to ask Craig questions about Benzer’s representation and to give Craig a chance to say whatever he wanted to say about her or her work.
Dyer patiently and thoroughly explained to Craig that the purpose of the non-adversarial hearing was strictly fact-finding to see if his claim had merit.
The judge then asked Craig a series of questions designed to find out how or if Bezner might have been deficient. He also asked Bezner a few questions about what Craig had shared with her.
Craig told the judge that he told Bezner that there had been “mutual combat,” an assertion he believed could have warranted the jury being given an option of finding him guilty of a less-serious charge of second-degree murder. But when Dyer asked Bezner if Craig ever told her he killed Ms. Jenkins but other circumstances existed such as mutual combat, self-defense or intoxication, Bezner answered: “No.”
Among the evidence jurors considered were multiple pictures of devastation in the bedroom where Ms. Jenkins was found that showed broken furniture, broken glass, items strewn all over the floor and lots of blood.
They also saw graphic pictures of her horribly injured body that included multiple cuts on her face and burns on her head that a pathologist said were inflicted before she was smothered to death.
“There was not one piece of evidence that supported the inclusion of a lesser mitigated offense,” Dyer said. “Your lawyer can only operate on the facts given to her for a defense. There were no grounds to tender those instructions.”
Asked if he had anything else to bring up, Craig told the judge “I just felt she didn’t argue enough.”
The judge said that was not grounds to find that she somehow neglected his defense.
“She argued and made good points of law. I ruled against her,” he said.
Craig’s sentencing has been rescheduled for Wednesday.