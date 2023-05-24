URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ruled that evidence of multiple sexual-assault allegations against a former University of Illinois police officer may be used against him as his cases are tried one at a time.
However, Judge Roger Webber said that evidence of what Gerald “Jerry” Sandage, 51, did to his other alleged victims may be used in only three of his four sex-assault-related cases.
Webber said the common themes of unwanted sex while the women were passed out or drugged prior to the assaults and photographs of some of them taken in various states of undress without their knowledge was information that the juries can hear as evidence of Sandage's propensity to commit such acts.
The ruling issued Wednesday is a blow to Sandage, whose attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, had sought to bar the evidence of other bad acts in each of the trials.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued that the evidence of the crimes from 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2018 should be given to each of the juries because it is more probative than prejudicial.
However, Webber said Alferink may not present allegations from a fourth woman who said Sandage was sexually assaulting her as a form of blackmail to keep him from revealing her affair with another man to that man’s wife. The judge said those facts are too dissimilar from the other cases to be considered propensity evidence.
“In that case, the victim reported succumbing to the defendant’s demands for sex only to avoid him exposing her relationship with a married man. There is no evidence of intoxication or the suggestion of the use of date-rape drugs," Webber wrote. "Further, she does not claim to have been sexually assaulted while unconscious, which was the case in each of the other four incidents."
Sandage has been in custody for three years on allegations of sexual assault going back as far as 2012. While five different women came forward with accusations, only four criminal cases were filed in April 2020 because the statute of limitations had run out for one.
Sandage formerly lived in Savoy and LeRoy and served as a UI police officer from 2008 to 2020.
He has already been convicted of official misconduct charges filed against him in December 2019 for using police department resources to check out women who interested him. He served half of a five-year prison term and upon parole was returned to jail to wait for trial on the sex-assault cases.
His next court date on all his cases is July 26.