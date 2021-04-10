URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ruled Urbana and Cunningham Township lacked standing to file a lawsuit related to a 2019 state Department of Revenue decision awarding OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center a property-tax exemption.
In yet another tangled series of legal actions related to tax exemptions for local hospitals, the city and township had sought a hearing before the Department of Revenue to protest a tax exemption awarded to OSF, but the state agency denied the request, stating the city and township weren’t parties to the proceeding.
The city and township, in turn, filed a lawsuit in Champaign County seeking a review of the denial, and in a written ruling Thursday, Judge Jason Bohm granted a motion filed by OSF and the state Department of Revenue to dismiss the lawsuit.
Bohm said the Department of Revenue granted a tax exemption for OSF Heart of Mary on April 5, 2019, and Urbana and Cunningham Township sent letters to the state agency on May 28 seeking to intervene in the decision.
In December 2019, an administrative-law judge concluded that since the city and township hadn’t intervened prior to the exemption decision, they weren’t parties to the proceedings.
OSF and the Department of Revenue, in turn, contended that because the city and township weren’t parties to the administrative proceedings, they lacked standing to bring the lawsuit in Champaign County, and Bohm said he agreed.