URBANA — A Champaign County judge Friday ordered that a teen who allegedly fired a gun near Centennial High School last month remain locked up until his next court hearing.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told Judge Anna Benjamin she intends to ask that the 16-year-old be prosecuted as an adult.
Benjamin read the charge of aggravated discharge of a weapon to the teen, who said he understood the allegation and the potential penalty of six to 30 years in prison.
The teen was arrested at his home Thursday in connection with a Sept. 15 incident in which he allegedly exchanged gunfire with another youth on the north side of the high school about 1:30 p.m. No one was injured.
Rietz said the other youth, who has not been located, and the teen arrested this week were apparently having a disagreement regarding a Rantoul teen who was fatally shot in Oakwood in January during a drug deal gone bad.
Four Danville teens have been charged in that murder in Vermilion County.
Rietz said witnesses identified the youth in custody as one of the Sept. 15 shooters. He is currently on parole for a 2017 adjudication for aggravated criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault.
Benjamin continued his case to Oct. 12 to give his family time to hire their own attorney.
The teen is one of 14 youths currently locked up in the Juvenile Detention Center. Of those, 11 are in custody on gun-related charges.
Of those 11, two are charged with murder alleging they personally discharged the gun that killed their victims and seven are charged with reckless or aggravated discharge of a firearm.
One is charged with delivery of a weapon to a minor and one is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon for not having the proper credentials to have a gun.
Of the non-weapon-related cases, two are in custody for possession of stolen motor vehicles and one for theft and escape.