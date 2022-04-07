URBANA — It was the father of accused murderer Dominic Fortune who alerted police that his son had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend’s father.
That detail and others suggesting that Nzengeli Mfwamba, 49, endured a horrendous attack outside his own home when he returned from work early Wednesday, were revealed Thursday as Fortune, 23, was arraigned for the first-degree murder of the Champaign husband and father of five.
Fortune was prohibited by a court order of protection from being near Sephora Mfwamba, the deceased man’s second child with whom Fortune had a child, or the home she lived in with her parents and siblings.
About two dozen friends of Mr. Mfwamba gathered outside the courthouse a few hours before Fortune’s court appearance holding up photos of him and calling for justice.
“Right now, all our hearts are so broken, because this guy helped a lot of families back in Africa,” said Robson Kiyangi, vice president of the Congolese Community of Champaign County. “He was a man of peace. We want the community to live in peace."
A personal friend of Mr. Mfwamba for the last nine years, Kiyangi said the slain man had been dealing with Fortune and his alleged mistreatment of his daughter and their family for more than a couple of years.
"That was a very unhealthy relationship," Kiyangi said, suggesting that Fortune introduced his girlfriend to activities that are considered unacceptable in Congolese culture.
Kiyangi said Mr. Mfwamba arrived in Champaign from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2002 and worked three jobs to earn money to bring the rest of his family to the U.S. Mr. Mfwamba was working at Guardian West in Urbana at the time of his death. He continued, as many Congolese do, to send money back to his homeland to pay for the education of relatives, Kiyangi said.
"He worked so hard to get his family over. They came over about nine years later," Kiyangi said. "That's a man of faith. He was very active in church."
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink told Judge Brett Olmstead in court Thursday that after receiving the call from Fortune's father, police arriving at the Mfwamba home in the 1400 block of Peppermill Lane saw Fortune running east from the backyard.
They ordered him to stop but he ran through the neighborhood just south of Boulder Ridge Drive, jumping fences. Several officers from other police departments assisted in pursuing him and caught him with the help of a University of Illinois police dog.
As the chase was going on, other officers uncovered grisly evidence of what had taken place only minutes earlier.
They found a lot of blood and a hammer in the driveway of Mr. Mfwamba’s home and a steak knife covered in blood near a garbage can on wheels in the middle of the side yard.
Opening the garbage can’s bloody lid, officers found a barely conscious Mr. Mfwamba inside, with several cuts to his neck. He was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m., about an hour after the initial 911 call.
An autopsy on Mr. Mfwamba revealed that it was blunt-force trauma to his head that caused his death. He was also stabbed 17 times, but those wounds were not considered fatal.
Alferink also told the judge that Sephora Mfwamba told police that Fortune had been living in Chicago — he listed a Palatine address — and was calling and texting her Tuesday but that she had blocked his calls.
She was home with their child and her siblings while her father was at work. Kiyangi said Mr. Mfwamba's wife was back home in the Congo on vacation, having just left Saturday.
Looking out a back window, Sephora Mfwamba saw Fortune in the backyard and phoned him to tell him to leave. Not long after, he came into the house with blood on his hands holding her father’s phone and keys and told her he had just killed her father.
As she panicked, he allegedly threatened to kill her and the children. He then made phone calls to his father and an uncle, washed his hands and tried to find bleach to clean up the scene. He told her to go outside with him, which was about the time the police arrived and he ran.
In custody, Fortune waived his Miranda rights to speak to police and told them he had come to Champaign from Chicago with the plan to kill Mr. Mfwamba.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said if Fortune is convicted, she intends to seek a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole based on the exceptionally brutal and heinous nature of the killing.
After hearing the details of the crime and that Fortune had only one prior conviction for interfering with a domestic-violence report involving Sephora Mfwamba, Olmstead set his bond at the $5 million that Alferink had sought.
That means Fortune would need to post $500,000 in cash to be released. And if he’s released, Olmstead reiterated that he could have no contact with Sephora Mfwamba or the family home and would have to wear an ankle monitor.
Fortune’s family has hired Champaign attorney Ed Piraino to represent him. Piraino made no bond argument on Fortune’s behalf, waived the need for a probable-cause hearing and asked Olmstead to set the case on Judge Roger Webber’s June 28 pretrial call.