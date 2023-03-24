URBANA — A Carlinville man who had been released on recognizance about a month ago after being charged with burglary and possession of a stolen debit card is back in the county jail on charges that he threatened a woman.
This time, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Javarrius Miller, 23, at $500,000 and ordered that if he is released, he must wear a GPS tracking device.
Miller was charged Friday with stalking, harassment and criminal trespass to state-supported property following his arrest Wednesday night at an apartment building in the 1000 block of West University Avenue, Urbana.
A University of Illinois police report said Miller had sent several threatening messages to a UI student beginning in February and up through Wednesday, indicating he was in her residence hall and intended to hurt her.
Miller was under a previous court order not to contact the woman and to stay off all UI property.
The charges filed Friday bring to three the number of open court cases against Miller.
In December, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle for allegedly taking a car Dec. 15 from a metered space on Peabody Drive, claiming he had bought it for $2,500.
On Feb. 13, Miller was charged with burglary and possession of a lost or stolen debit card after being arrested the day before at the UI’s Ikenberry Commons on Gregory Drive in Champaign.
Police found Miller with dining-hall food for which he had not paid as well as identification and a debit card belonging to a dorm resident whose wallet had been stolen.
He’s due back in court April 11 on all his cases.