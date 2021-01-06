URBANA — A lawsuit filed by Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel against the county board over the extent of her authority is now awaiting a decision by Judge Jason Bohm.
Bohm heard arguments Tuesday in a hearing conducted over the phone, and said he would issue a written decision at a later date.
He also ruled against a motion by Will County — the other county in Illinois with the executive form of government — to intervene in the lawsuit.
Kloeppel sued the county board in June, partly in connection with her ongoing dispute with the board about whether the county executive or county board chairman has the authority to nominate replacements for elected offices that fall vacant in between terms.
Whether it’s the executive or board chairman, those appointments still must be approved by the full board.
Kloeppel is seeking a judicial affirmation that she is the presiding officer of the county board with the authority to bring nominees to fill vacancies to the full board. She also contends that under the executive form of county government, the role of board chair doesn’t exist.
Local voters narrowly approved a change to the executive form of county government in 2016, and Kloeppel was elected as the first county executive for Champaign County in 2018.
But the change hasn’t gone smoothly, with frequent disputes between Kloeppel and former board Chairman Giraldo Rosales, when Rosales continued to interview candidates for vacant elected positions and bring his choices to the board.
The dispute has continued under new board Chairman Kyle Patterson, with the recent appointment of Cameron Raab of Champaign to fill the District 6 seat vacated by Mike Ingram, who was elected county recorder of deeds.