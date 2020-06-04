URBANA — A Kankakee man sentenced as a teen to 50 years in prison for beating a Champaign toddler to death is set to be resentenced in a month.
The Fourth District Appellate Court said because Judge Tom Difanis commented in 2006 that then-16-year-old Dwayne Croom, who was convicted of murder, had “a lot of potential,” the judge should not have sentenced him to what was effectively life in prison.
The appeals court directed Difanis to reconsider the information he had available at the time and either reduce Croom’s sentence or find that he suffered from “irretrievable depravity, permanent incorrigibility, or irreparable corruption beyond the possibility of rehabilitation.”
The ruling — Croom’s fourth trip to the appeals court — comes in the wake of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case banning life sentences for juvenile offenders.
As of Saturday, Croom, now 32, had been in custody exactly 15 years for the first-degree murder of Al’Travius Bolden.
The 3-year-old boy died June 26, 2004, from bleeding into his abdomen caused by a beating. Croom testified at trial that he put Al’Travius in the bathtub to clean him up from urinating on himself, that the toddler had a seizure, and stopped breathing.
Croom gave other versions of what happened to the defenseless child but the jury ultimately found him guilty of first-degree murder.
Testimony showed that Croom had moved in with Al’Travius’ mother, Rochelle Bolden, when she was 21, and that he took advantage of Bolden, a mother of two babies who had a mental disability. Her other child was a girl, then 1.
The couple moved from Kankakee to Champaign and were living in a North Randolph Street apartment when Al’Travius died.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz presented evidence that Croom had dropped out of high school, was selling drugs, and benefitting from Rochelle Bolden’s disability checks.
Rietz filed the murder charges in early June 2005, just months after taking office as state’s attorney. Her predecessor, John Piland, had declined to prosecute Croom criminally, although an abuse and neglect case in juvenile court was opened on behalf of the surviving child.
The Appellate Court issued its ruling on Valentine’s Day and Croom was returned to Champaign County from the Pontiac penitentiary on May 21.
On that day, he asked Difanis to give him time to hire his own attorney to represent him during his resentencing.
On Friday, Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham said Croom was having trouble getting lawyers to call him back at the jail and wanted more time to try to hire a private attorney.
Rietz objected to another continuance.
Difanis appointed Ham to represent Croom and scheduled the resentencing for June 30. The judge said he’d consider a continuance if Croom is able to hire a private attorney.
Ham said he also wanted to research whether Difanis should consider Croom’s behavior while in prison when he resentences him.
The appeals court ruling suggests Difanis is to rely on what he knew at the time he sentenced Croom in 2006.