KANKAKEE — The chief judge of the 21st Judicial Circuit said he intends to issue a ruling Dec. 28 on the constitutionality of Illinois’ SAFE-T Act and whether it will be allowed to go into effect at the start of the new year.
“I wish I had two to three months,” Judge Thomas Cunnington said at the end of a Tuesday afternoon hearing in Kankakee County Circuit Court.
A consolidated lawsuit filed by more than 60 counties — among them Vermilion, Douglas, Ford and Kankakee — seeks a permanent injunction of a crucial part of the legislation that would abolish cash bail.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act in February 2021.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, arguing for the permanent injunction, called the act “one of the most unconstitutional set of justice reforms in the state’s history.”
“How did we go from the most noble of goals to the most unconstitutional of outcomes?” he said.
Rowe said the bill went from a seven-page proposal to one that ballooned to 765 pages and was presented at 4 a.m. during a lame-duck session in early 2021, with senators getting only an hour and representatives only 30 minutes to read it before voting prior to the end of the session.
“The length of these bills, imagine if Your Honor was told to read this within an hour,” he said. “It would be like reading the Old Testament in one hour, or ‘War and Peace,’ and told, ‘I want a book report.’”
While noting not all of the bill is bad, such as more money for body cameras and additional training for police officers, he said victims apparently have been forgotten in the legislation.
Rowe said the law’s framers are seeking to illegally change the state constitution, arguing that can only be achieved with a constitutional convention or a vote of citizens.
“These (legislators) have amended the constitution without referendum,” Rowe said. “They sit in their ivory towers with their security details and say that their vote is worth more than ours. The legislators and the governor have disenfranchised the voters of the state. Give us our ballot, Your Honor. Give us back our constitutional protection.
“The constitution protects from the acts of the Legislature, like what we are seeing here,” Rowe said. “It’s a bill full of new laws ... and amendments, few of which could proceed on their own merit.”
Rowe said the Legislature committed fraud in passing the act by violating its own rules that require at least three public readings on a proposal. There were only two readings, he said, and none is signed by witnesses.
Rowe said the law would require that any prisoner be released after 90 days in jail, regardless of the offense they are accused of committing, including kidnapping and murder.
Rowe said the plaintiffs’ lawsuit isn’t about the merit of the law; it’s about its constitutionality.
“They won the election because they lied about what was in here,” he said. “It allowed kidnappers, gang members to get out.”
Pritzker has disagreed, saying the legislation supports police departments and pays for equipment and additional training. He said the elimination of cash bail will prevent low-level criminals from sitting in jail for months. If the legislation is allowed to take effect, Illinois would become the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail.
Darren Kinkead of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office argued against the injunction.
He said under the new law, a judge would determine a person’s risk to the community and potential to flee before deciding whether to revoke pretrial release.
Those speaking in favor of the act said it would result in more thorough hearings before detention and presumes release only for lesser, nonviolent offenses.
Pritzker called the lawsuit a weak attempt to protect a status quo that lets murderers and abusers pay their way out of jail.
“The SAFE-T Act not only prevents that from happening, but also provides law officers the tools they need to fight crime like body cameras, additional training and access to mental health care,” Pritzker said. “Victims’-rights organizations support the law, and the state will defend creating a more equitable criminal-justice system in court.”
The state’s motion in answer to the lawsuit disagreed the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional.
“Indeed, if plaintiffs’ roles as law-enforcement officers were sufficient to establish standing here, they would have standing to challenge virtually every Illinois statute relating to the criminal-justice system simply because they disagree with the Legislature’s policy choices,” the motion said.