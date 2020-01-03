URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having more than 5 pounds of cannabis he intended to sell has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Judge Heidi Ladd agreed to recommend Oshae Cotton, 22, a young man she’s dealt with since he was a juvenile in her courtroom, for the Department of Corrections’ boot camp program.
If Cotton is not deemed eligible, Ladd agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.
Cotton pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 1 felony, in connection with his Dec. 18 arrest in northeast Urbana.
Illinois State troopers tried to stop him for an alleged traffic violation that happened in the area of U.S. 45 and Airport Road. Rather than stop, Cotton bailed out of a moving van with a duffel bag in hand, which he tossed as he ran. He then ran in to a house in the 500 block of Airport Road.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said troopers obtained a search warrant for the house and found about 5.6 pounds (2,582 grams) of cannabis inside.
Alferink agreed to dismiss four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon regarding three handguns and about 90 rounds found in the house. In return, Cotton forfeited the guns and ammunition to police. She also dismissed another count of possession with intent to deliver cannabis for approximately 3 pounds found in the duffel bag he tossed as he ran.
Cotton was on probation at the time of his arrest for aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a significantly reduced charge to which he pleaded guilty in connection with his participatory role in the June 2016 shooting death of Ericka Cox-Bailey of Champaign, an innocent bystander killed with a bullet intended for another man on a west Champaign street.
Alferink said Cotton also had an adult conviction for domestic battery and three juvenile adjudications for possession of cannabis, burglary and battery.
Ladd told Cotton she remembered him from his appearances before her in those juvenile cases.
“I have not given up on you,” she said, reminding him that he’s still very young and has the opportunity to take advantage of chances given him in prison.