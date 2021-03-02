URBANA — A Bloomington man whose conviction was overturned by an appeals court because of a judge’s failure to fully apprise him of his rights is due back in court later this month.
Kenneth B. Williams, 35, was returned Thursday to Champaign County from a prison in Pinckneyville, where he was serving 40 years on two separate cases stemming from gun-related crimes in Champaign County that occurred between 2014 and 2016.
“This is such an incredible waste,” Judge Tom Difanis said of Williams’ potential when he sentenced Williams in April 2019 to 30 years behind bars for being an armed habitual criminal.
The sentence was to be served after Williams completes a 10-year sentence Difanis gave him in January 2016, also for being an armed habitual criminal. That sentence should be fulfilled in February 2024.
Ironically, Appellate Court Justice Robert Steigmann of Urbana used similar language to describe Difanis’ failure to properly admonish Williams when Williams fired his lawyer and decided to represent himself at his February 2019 jury trial. Williams had also represented himself in his 2016 trial.
“This reversal and remand for a new trial amounts to a colossal waste of time and scarce resources,” Steigmann wrote in a brief order sending Williams’ case back for a new trial because Difanis did not comply with Supreme Court rule 401.
The rule states that a defendant who wants to represent himself in a case punishable by prison must be told by a judge in open court the nature of the charge, the minimum and maximum sentence he faces, and that he has the right to a lawyer.
Appeals attorneys for Williams who combed the transcripts said that specific admonition didn’t happen.
The state conceded the error on the part of Difanis, who had told Williams in prior hearings that it was a bad idea to act as his own lawyer.
Difanis retired in early November, about two weeks prior to the appellate court order in Williams’ case, which is now being dealt with by Presiding Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
The appellate justices agreed there was sufficient evidence for the jury to convict Williams.
Steigmann wrote that the fact that Williams was sentenced to 30 years, consecutive to the 10 he was already serving, “makes all the more clear how completely unnecessary this situation is and a terrible waste of judicial resources that now occurs.”
“Because of the trial court’s failure in this case, if this defendant is to be held accountable for the crime a jury has already determined he committed, the State will need to retry defendant almost five years after he allegedly committed that crime — if it can,” Steigmann wrote.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar handled the multiple prosecutions of Williams.
At Williams’ sentencing in April 2019, Lozar argued for 45 years — Williams faced 60 — after presenting Difanis with lengthy testimony from Champaign police detectives linking Williams to a number of gang-related shootings, some fatal, that happened between 2014 and 2016. Williams’ own brother, Arsenio Carter, 27, was killed in April 2015 in what police described as a retaliatory shooting.
The Champaign County Public Defender’s office has been appointed to represent Williams in his retrial.
At the request of Assistant Public Defender Alia Horwick, Rosenbaum ordered that Williams remain in the Champaign County Jail at least until his March 23 status hearing so that Horwick can more easily communicate with Williams about his case going forward.