URBANA — Prosecutors continued to build their case Tuesday in the trial of a Montgomery man accused of the March 2018 murder of an Urbana 18-year-old in Champaign.
Interviewed by two police detectives just three days after Ricky Green was fatally shot, Michael Chatman adamantly denied that he was responsible for the death of a man he described as his “homie” or friend.
Now-retired Champaign police Detective David Allen testified that he and his supervisor, Sgt. Dennis Baltzell, interviewed Chatman for about 50 minutes on March 25, 2018.
Jurors saw the interview and were able to follow along with written transcripts.
Chatman, now 21, admitted that he and Michael Simmons were in a car riding around with Mr. Green and Kotia Fairman that evening.
The men had picked Fairman up in her car and ended up in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park just east of North Market Street in Champaign. They had been drinking cognac and smoking cannabis, Chatman said.
In his statement to police, Chatman maintained that Mr. Green had wanted to “hook up” with him and Simmons that day, but prosecutors think it was the other way around and that Chatman and Simmons, now 23, had been planning to rob Mr. Green of his handgun, which they believe was used to kill him.
The murder weapon was never recovered.
Police were already in the mobile-home park for another call early that Friday morning when they came upon Fairman with her car stopped in the middle of Apricot Drive and a couple of doors left open. Men they had previously seen in the car with her were no longer in it.
Hearing a noise and shortly thereafter receiving a call of shots fired, officers found Mr. Green mortally wounded in the 0-100 block of Juniper Drive, about 150 yards from where the car was.
In the path of flight from the car, police found a single black boot, thought to belong to Mr. Green.
Near his body, police found other tan Timberland boots, thought to be Chatman’s, and two spent bullet casings that a forensic scientist from the Illinois State Crime Lab testified came from the same gun but could not have come from a .357 Magnum handgun. The scientist said she never received a gun to compare the casings with.
A .357 revolver had been found in the back seat on the floor of the car that was on Apricot. Chatman pleaded guilty in August 2019 to possessing that gun. Also in that car was Simmons’ identification.
Simmons, of Urbana, is also charged with first-degree murder in Mr. Green’s death and is awaiting trial.
In the interview, Chatman repeatedly told Allen and Baltzell that all three men got out of the car on Apricot and ran because they saw police in the area. Chatman said they split up and he had no idea how Mr. Green was shot.
“We were all running, but I don’t know what happened,” Chatman said.
“He was on the ground screaming for help,” Allen said of Mr. Green. “One of those shots killed him. Your boots were there. He’s dead and your other boot comes off. You ran from your homeboy and let him bleed out. Was this premeditated? Did you set up Ricky to get killed?”
“I don’t know about no shooting. I didn’t see nothing,” Chatman replied. “I don’t know what happened. We all got out of the car and we split up. Can I stop talking to you, because I had nothing to do with that.”
In other testimony Tuesday, Allen said he linked Chatman to 17 different Facebook accounts and a series of messages with Mr. Green hours before his death.
The case continues today before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.