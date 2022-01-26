URBANA — A Champaign man living in a house where police found $2,000 worth of cocaine was acquitted Wednesday of intending to sell it.
A jury deliberated a little over an hour Wednesday before returning not-guilty verdicts on all counts against Billy D. Palmer, 43, who was living in the 1900 block of David Drive with the mother of his children when he was arrested Jan. 8, 2020.
He had been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, a Class X felony because of the amount, and forgery for having fake $100 bills in the house.
Palmer was on parole at the time for a weapons offense, his sixth felony conviction, when a parole agent asked members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force to search the house with him.
Testimony at Palmer’s two-day trial before Judge Randy Rosenbaum is that the officers showed up about 8:30 a.m. and within a few minutes found 21.9 grams of powder and crack cocaine in plastic bags inside a sock under a couch, a digital scale nearby, and another 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and about $1,000 cash in the pocket of a leather coat in a closet.
Task Force Officer Jim Kerner testified that Palmer was there with his 17-year-old daughter and almost immediately told police that the house was so infested with bedbugs that they were sleeping in the living room.
Kerner, who said he’s done hundreds of searches in his 10 years on drug task forces, said that “aroused the suspicions of everyone” who believed Palmer was trying to discourage their search.
In addition to the cocaine and cash, police also found a garbage can near the couch that contained 19 cut-up plastic bags, which Kerner said drug dealers typically use the corners of to package small amounts of cocaine. They also found an open box of baking soda in an entertainment center.
Palmer told Kerner the cocaine was not his and that his uncle was staying at the house, but Kerner testified he could find no person by that name in local law-enforcement databases.
Jurors saw about 30 minutes worth of footage from Kerner’s body camera as he interviewed Palmer, who said his uncle was “having a lot of company back there” in the area where police found the cocaine.
In Palmer’s defense, Savoy attorney James Dedman called two people who testified that they had been to a party at the home the weekend prior to Palmer’s arrest that Wednesday.
The witnesses said they were the guests of Palmer’s brother, who was also living there, and that people were using cocaine at the house.
A third woman testified that she had bought cocaine from the brother between October and December 2019.
Testifying in his own defense, Palmer said the drugs were not his and admitted he had lied about an uncle living there, saying he did not want to lay blame on his brother.
He said the $100 bills, which had Chinese characters on the back, came in a bundle that his child’s mother ordered online for their younger daughter to use in learning to count.
Asked if he intended to use them as real, Palmer replied: “Of course not.”
He said the jacket that had cocaine in the pocket was also his brother’s.
In arguments to the jury, Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher called Palmer an “admitted liar” and said all the evidence taken together showed he was guilty.
Bucher said the cocaine was far more than a user would have, and the digital scale, cut-up plastic bags, baking soda and fake bills all pointed to a drug-dealing operation.
“There was over $2,000 worth of cocaine under that couch. Don’t you think if it were someone else’s, they would have come to get it?” Bucher argued.
He urged the jury to pay attention to the way Palmer’s “eyes flash” on the body-camera footage when Kerner asks him if his DNA or fingerprints would be on the cocaine.
“The eyes are the window to the soul,” he said, calling Palmer’s reaction “consciousness of guilt.”
But Dedman countered that the lab did not test the cocaine for DNA or fingerprints and that Bucher had presented “not one bit of evidence that singles Billy out as the possessor.”
“He wants you to convict Billy Palmer on his perception of what he (Bucher) saw on the video,” Dedman argued. “Never mind there could be 40 other things going through his mind as these seven investigators are going through his house and shouting at each other.
“Are they really going to ask you to convict him because of the look in his eye?” he added. “There is no evidence of Billy Palmer’s intent to do anything wrong with these materials.”