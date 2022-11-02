URBANA — A Champaign man has been acquitted of having a gun last year in the wake of his brother’s shooting death.
A Champaign County jury deliberated just over an hour Wednesday before finding Quintin Brown, 31, who last lived in the 2000 block of Cynthia Drive, not guilty of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on July 30, 2021.
Brown remains in jail, however, on another pending felony drug case that Judge Randy Rosenbaum set for trial in January.
Jurors selected for service Tuesday were told that Brown was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, a charge that alleged he had a gun that he should not have at a time when he had two prior felony convictions.
However, Brown’s attorney, Hallie Bezner of Oak Park, persuaded the judge that one of those prior convictions should not have been used as a qualifying offense for being an armed habitual criminal because Brown was only 17 when he was convicted.
She presented Rosenbaum with a 2021 appellate court decision that said even though 17-year-olds were previously considered adults, they no longer are and therefore adult convictions entered for 17-year-olds should not be considered in enhancing other crimes.
That meant that Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah was left to prosecute Brown for the less serious felony of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, the penalties for which are less severe than being an armed habitual criminal.
Umlah’s best testimony came from another convicted felon, now being held on federal weapons charges, who testified that he was at Carle Foundation Hospital on July 30 with Brown and other members of his family waiting to see if Victor Hunt, 24, Brown’s brother, was going to survive.
Mr. Hunt was shot about 11:30 p.m. July 29 as he walked out of a downtown Urbana liquor store. He died in surgery at Carle a few hours later on July 30.
The man testified that Brown had received a call while at the hospital concerning a man who was supposedly present when Mr. Hunt was shot. Brown then asked the man if he could borrow his car. The man said he agreed and Brown left.
That car, a black Kia, was seen about 3:25 a.m. July 30 leaving the Prairie Green apartment complex in east Urbana.
Urbana police Officer Joseph Cassidy said he saw the car leaving fast after being flagged down by a man at Prairie Green who “seemed scared” and “wanted me to walk him home.”
Another police officer who saw the same car leave Carle quickly pursued it but lost sight of it briefly. When police found the car shortly after 4 a.m. in Urbana, there was no one in it. However, officers could see three guns in plain view in the car.
A state crime lab analyst testified that one of the guns had Brown’s DNA on it while another belonged to the man who said he loaned the car to Brown.
The sole defense witness, Sonya Green-Caston, the mother of both Brown and Mr. Hunt, testified that her three other sons were with her at Carle as they waited for news of Mr. Hunt.
After learning he had passed, she said they all left the hospital about 4:15 a.m. together.
Umlah argued that circumstantial evidence, coupled with the testimony of Brown’s friend who said he left the hospital in the Kia, and the fact that Brown’s DNA was found on a gun in the Kia, added up to Brown possessing a gun.
“The defendant was upset his brother was murdered. He went to seek vengeance. He had a gun. His DNA is on it. He’s guilty,” said Umlah.
But Bezner countered that no one saw Brown with the gun, and that his friend who testified against him had reason to lie in hopes of getting a more lenient sentence in his federal court case.
The state has also charged another man with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon because his DNA was found on one of the guns in the car.
Shaundrell Brown, 27, of Champaign, is due back in court on his case later this month.
No arrests have ever been made for Mr. Hunt’s murder.