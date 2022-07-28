URBANA — After two days of deliberations, a Champaign County jury on Thursday acquitted an Urbana man of sexually molesting a female child in her father’s home about two years ago.
A jury of five women and seven men deliberated for more than 12 hours — starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing Thursday morning — before returning not guilty verdicts for John Lenoir, 56, whose last known address was on Harding Drive.
Lenoir had been charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child alleging different sex acts. Had he been convicted of both, he faced up to 120 years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum presided over the trial, which began with testimony Tuesday.
The alleged victim, the first to testify, told the jury that Lenoir came in to her bedroom as she slept, put a hand over her mouth, then touched her inappropriately with his hands and his sex organ.
Then 12, the girl testified the assault happened in March 2020 when she was visiting her father in his apartment on Cottage Grove Drive. Lenoir was also spending the night, she said.
“I was woken up out of my sleep to a hand over my face,” said the girl, now 15.
“My Uncle J.J. (Lenoir) was trying to touch me inappropriately. I saw his eyes and facial hair, like when you haven’t shaved in a long time,” she testified.
Questioned at length by Assistant State’s Attorney Tom Bucher, the girl described Lenoir straddling her, pulling her shorts and underwear down, and pinning one arm with his leg while holding a hand over her mouth.
“I was crying, asking him to stop,” she said. “It was a pain I never felt before. It was hurting my privates.”
The girl testified that because of his superior size, she was unable to get him off her despite poking at him with acrylic nails.
“I couldn’t understand why he was doing it to me,” she said, adding that his rough hands were all over her and that she could smell alcohol on his breath.
“I believe he and dad was drinking. He told me he would get my dad drunk and kill him,” she said of Lenoir’s threat of what would happen if she told anyone what he had done to her.
The girl’s testimony Tuesday was interrupted for several minutes and the jury taken out of the courtroom as she fought off nausea, light-headedness and tears.
The child testified that it wasn’t until three months later when her mother confronted her about pictures found on her cellphone that her mom deemed inappropriate that the child told her mother about the assault by Lenoir. They went to the police station that same night.
Asked why she didn’t tell an adult earlier, she replied, “I wanted to forget about it.”
Three days later, she told a forensic interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center what had happened.
Bucher’s excruciatingly probative questions of the child were necessary because the timing of her disclosure meant that statements she made to the Children’s Advocacy Center interviewer came too late under the law to be admitted at trial.
Prosecutors normally rely on those recorded statements to neutral trained interviewers to spare children from having to tell what happened to them in front of their alleged abusers and a courtroom filled with strangers.
Other state testimony came from the child’s mother, who was in a tumultuous relationship with her father characterized by the mother not wanting the child around the father, and from Urbana police Detective Darrin McCartney, who interviewed Lenoir for about an hour.
The jury heard that tape during the trial and again on Thursday morning on the second day of deliberations.
The interview featured Lenoir loudly proclaiming his innocence and suggesting to McCartney the names of other men he should investigate. He could offer no explanation as to why the child would have named him as the assailant.
Carle sexual assault nurse examiner Patty Metzler testified that in her July 14, 2020, exam of the child, she could find no physical evidence of any injury. But Metzler said she would not have expected to given that the child said the abuse by Lenoir had happened four months earlier. The history that Metzler reported getting from the child about what happened to her was the same as the child had told the jury earlier.
In closing arguments to the jury Wednesday, Bucher stressed that the child had been consistent about what had happened to her; had identified Lenoir, a man she knew, as her assailant; and also picked him out of a photo lineup.
“I’m asking you to find her credible. She was emotional but composed. Compare his demeanor in the video versus her testimony,” Bucher argued.
But defense attorney Ruth Wyman argued that Lenoir had been “falsely accused” and that the Urbana police did not do enough to investigate the other men Lenoir suggested could have hurt the child. Further, she said police found no DNA that could be linked to Lenoir.
She argued the child had been told what to say by her mother, who wanted her visits with her father limited, and that she had met with Bucher six times before trial.
“She may have been sexually assaulted but not by John,” Wyman said. “There are things missing in her testimony.”
Jurors asked for and received a transcript of the girl’s testimony to review as they deliberated.
Bucher countered that there was no DNA found because three months had elapsed between the assault and when the child told her mom about it.
She did not do so earlier, he argued, because “he threatened to kill her dad. She’s not going to cross him.”
It was true, Bucher said, that her mother wanted visits with the girl’s father limited because “he’s a drunk” and “any mom would be very concerned and try to prevent a daughter from going to that residence.”
But Bucher said it made no sense that the child and the mother would falsely accuse Lenoir of a sex crime to get at the girl’s father.
Following the jury’s pronouncement about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Rosenbaum ordered him released from jail, where he has been held for two years and two weeks.