URBANA — A Champaign man convicted of having a gun he should not have faces a mandatory prison sentence.
Demerio Hilson, 35, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Garden Hills Drive, was convicted Tuesday by a jury of being an armed habitual criminal.
Judge Roger Webber will sentence him to between six and 30 years in prison June 17.
The charge stemmed from an Oct. 7 incident. About 11:45 p.m. that night, police, who had been looking for Hilson in an incident earlier that day where a man was shot in the leg near the intersection of Hickory and Bellefontaine streets, found Hilson and the gun in a car in the 1200 block of Paula Drive, about 1.5 miles to the west.
Over the objection of Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson, Webber separated charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm from the armed-habitual-criminal charge in February.
Defense attorney Jim Dedman argued successfully that to hear all three at once could unduly prejudice a jury against Hilson.
Those charges, which are also Class X felonies, remain unresolved. Larson said he would be presenting evidence about them at Hilson’s sentencing hearing to try to increase his sentence.
Hilson has several previous felony convictions for drugs and aggravated driving under the influence dating to 2005 that preclude him from possessing a gun.