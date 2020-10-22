URBANA — A Chicago man who insisted on representing himself on a charge that he sexually molested the young daughter of a women he was dating in Champaign was convicted by a Champaign County jury in about 40 minutes Thursday.
Caribe Jones, 43, who also listed an address in St. Louis, faces six to 60 years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 14 for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.
Eleven women and one man heard evidence in fits and starts after being selected Tuesday morning.
Judge Roger Webber frequently had to send the jury out to discuss the mechanics of courtroom procedure and rules of evidence with Jones, who clearly struggled to understand what he could and could not present.
The charged filed against Jones in January 2019 alleged he sexually molested the 10-year-old daughter of a woman he was dating in Champaign. The alleged contact happened in that woman’s home in early July 2018.
A public defender had been appointed to represent him, but after a year, Jones told the judge he would represent himself and persisted in that right despite the serious penalties he faced.
The girl, now 12, testified in almost a whisper about being home alone with Jones while her mother was at a food pantry.
She said Jones asked her to come to the bathroom, where he closed the door, turned off the light, had her sit on the toilet and made her perform oral sex on him. She also described a second incident on the same day where he made her stand in a bedroom closet that had had the doorknob removed, then pushed his genitals through the hole and had her repeat the act.
After the activity, he instructed her to use mouthwash “to get the stink out of my mouth” and told her “this is our little secret,” she said.
The girl eventually told her grandmother what had happened in November 2018 and police were notified. She said she did not want to tell her mother “because I didn’t want to hurt her.”
Since the assault, the girl testified that she has to take medication for anxiety and has twice been hospitalized for severe depression.
The child’s grandmother told the jury how her normally soft-spoken granddaughter “yelled it almost” when she told her that she had been “raped.”
“Her voice was shaky. The words came out different, powerful,” the grandmother said. And when she asked the girl who did it, she replied that it was Jones. The grandmother turned her head away from Jones as he cross-examined her.
The jury also saw a taped interview the girl gave at the Children’s Advocacy Center in which she told the same story and heard from another young woman from Indianapolis, who testified that Jones had fondled her genital area and put his genitals near her face as she slept several years ago on two different occasions when he was dating her mother.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher prosecuted Jones.