DANVILLE — A Hoopeston man convicted of attacking three people in a violent home invasion in that city two years ago faces at least six to 30 years in prison.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said Donald Langston, 65, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday of six counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Feb. 7, 2020, during which Langston went to the home of his estranged wife armed with a bat and a BB gun and attacked her and two other people who were present.
Lacy said the jury heard that Langston hit his wife in the head with a bat, chased her from the home and attacked her again. He fled as police were arriving.
Lacy described the victims’ injuries as serious but said all have recovered.
The jury deliberated about an hour before returning the guilty verdicts.
Judge Charles Hall set sentencing for May 4.