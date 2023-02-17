URBANA — An Urbana man was convicted Friday of molesting a child in her own home two years ago.
After hearing from witnesses for three full days, a Champaign County jury took only an hour to convict Cristobal Cristobal-Mateo of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
Cristobal-Mateo faces up to 120 years in prison when Judge Roger Webber sentences him March 31. Webber revoked his bond since a prison sentence is mandated.
Cristobal-Mateo, 34, a native of Guatemala whose primary language is Q’anjob’al, has been in custody since his arrest Dec. 22, 2020, two days after the molestation that was the subject of this week’s trial.
However, the jury heard from the child that Dec. 20, 2020, was not the first time that she had been inappropriately touched by Cristobal-Mateo, a guest in her family’s home in Champaign.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher, the child told the seven men and five women that on Dec. 20, her parents had gone to the grocery store, leaving her home with Cristobal-Mateo and another adult male and his son who were living with the family.
She was watching television in the living room when Cristobal-Mateo approached, began rubbing her leg, then carried her to her parents’ bedroom. She described in detail how he pulled her pants down, then touched what she called “her privacy.”
She testified that while that was happening, the other child who was in the home came into the bedroom but was told by Cristobal-Mateo to leave.
She said Cristobal-Mateo then took her to her own bedroom, put her on her bed, pulled her pants down again and continued to touch her “privacy” in a manner he had done once before. Using words and a diagram of a female body, she indicated he was touching her genital area.
On cross-examination by Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp, the child said she recalled going to the hospital with her parents later that day but not talking to an interviewer at the Children’s Advocacy Center the next day.
The child’s parents both testified that when they returned home from the store they found their normally bubbly, happy daughter looking quite sad, and that she and the younger child were home without any adults present, something that never happened.
“She was sitting on the couch like she was in some kind of trouble,” her father said, adding she was wearing different clothes.
When he asked her what was wrong, she wouldn’t answer. He said his wife continued to question her and that’s when the child “started crying and opened up about what he did.”
The father testified that his daughter told his wife that she cried during the assault and told Cristobal-Mateo to stop and that on prior occasions he had shown her pictures of naked people on his phone.
He said the child told them about a towel that Cristobal-Mateo used and left on her bedroom floor that was later given to police.
The father testified he was “very furious” when he heard the allegations and called Cristobal-Mateo on the phone.
“He said she was making it up. I was very angry. He kept denying it,” said the father, who told Cristobal-Mateo he was taking his child to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
As he drove his daughter there, he said Cristobal-Mateo called him back and said “he did touch her but I did not do too much to her.”
Cristobal-Mateo asked him not to take her to the hospital and “not make a big deal” and offered to pay for a psychologist to talk to her.
“He was asking me to forgive him,” the father testified.
He said as his daughter was being examined, he spoke to a police officer and gave that officer the towel that had been on his daughter’s bedroom floor.
In other testimony:
— The doctor who examined the child diagnosed her as having an infection that she could have received only through sexual transmission.
— State crime lab analysts testified they found semen in the towel and that a DNA analysis showed it came from Cristobal-Mateo.
— Records deleted from Cristobal-Mateo’s phone included a search for Greyhound bus schedules.
Fletcher argued that the child was credible and knew details of a sexual assault that a child her age would not know unless experiencing it.
Lepp tried in vain to suggest that the child may have been persuaded to make up the allegations.
“When you have been coached to give an account, it’s hard to keep the details straight,” she argued, pointing to inconsistencies in what the child reported to her parents, medical personnel, the forensic interviewer, and the jury.
Fletcher countered that any inconsistencies were minor and attributable to her young age and the trauma she had experienced.
“When was the last time you heard somebody speak publicly about their first sexual experiences that they did not want to have?” Fletcher asked the jury.
“This case is hard but the verdict is easy,” he argued.