MONTICELLO — A Piatt County jury Thursday convicted a Monticello man of the neglect of his uncle, who died in a filthy, stinking home, and two dogs that had to be euthanized.
Mason Brown, 37, faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison for the abuse and neglect of his uncle, Ronald Blankenship, 64, who died Aug. 20, 2018, in the family’s home in the 300 block of West Monroe Street.
The charges of aggravated cruelty to animals alleging neglect of two cocker spaniels carry penalties of probation to one to three years in prison. Judge Rodney Forbes set sentencing for Aug. 19.
Brown’s mother, Christie Brown, 64, is set to be tried in October on the same charges.
The jury deliberated about 90 minutes after hearing from six witnesses for the state and Brown, who testified for about 35 minutes in his own defense Thursday.
Brown told the jury that the deplorable conditions, including garbage throughout the house and animal waste, came about after the Jan. 1, 2018, death of his grandmother, who served as the “emotional supportive glue of the family” and was the one who kept the place picked up.
“It was a matter of nobody cared anymore,” said Brown, who explained that he has never been able to work because of serious injuries he sustained in a car accident at age 17 that killed his friend.
He said he developed post traumatic stress disorder for which he takes medication daily. In pain from a broken back sustained in that accident, he said he can’t bend over to pick up anything.
Brown said his late uncle came to live with his grandmother, his mother, him and his siblings in 2011 and had several health issues, including a tracheostomy in his throat and diabetes.
He said his uncle was a registered nurse specializing in infectious disease who insisted on doing his own health care. He described his mother, also a nurse, as the person who made all the household decisions and controlled the money.
Brown said he had conversations with his uncle about getting outside help but said Mr. Blankenship “wanted no part of that. He fed and cleaned and medicated himself.” He also said his uncle was the person who let the garbage accumulate in his own room.
“His response was always, ‘It’s fine. Leave it,’” Brown said.
Earlier testimony was that when first responders went to the home after his death, they found maggots and the shells of dead bugs in his soiled linens, at least 11 bags of soiled adult diapers, empty oxygen tanks and other detritus in his room. The floor was not visible under the clutter.
The stench from the home was evident before they entered, they testified.
Monticello veterinarian Dr. Kay Lindsay choked back tears and had to take a few seconds to compose herself as she testified about the condition of Chance and Puddy, two neutered male dogs found in a room filled with animal feces and matted hair.
She said both were flea-infested and had infected teeth and ears and long nails that curled into the pads of their paws, among other maladies. Chance was almost completely bald from scratching the fur off his body and Puddy had open, infected tumors and was blind. The jury saw photos of the animals, barely recognizable as dogs.
Lindsay said the decision was made to euthanize both dogs, who she said had not received any medical care at her office in several years.
Brown’s name was on their records as the owner but he said that was because he was the one who took them in for their rabies vaccines in 2017 and that his mother refused to pay for other care.
Brown testified that on the day his uncle died, Mr. Blankenship fixed his own breakfast and lunch and “his mind was sharp and clear.”
Brown said he and a friend picked up McDonald’s for the family’s supper that Mr. Blankenship bought. When Brown took the cheeseburger and fries to his uncle’s room, he was unresponsive.
“I thought he was asleep. I tried to wake him by saying his name. I shook him gently. I woke my mother,” he said, who determined Mr. Blankenship was dead.
“I started to call 911 and my mom stopped me and said we need to pick up first,” said Brown, who said he then left the house hysterical.
On cross-examination by State’s Attorney Sarah Perry, Brown maintained that he had to live in the home because he had no income of his own to go elsewhere. He also admitted he never called anyone about his uncle’s condition because any time he tried to talk to him about outside help, “he would dismiss me.”
In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said there was plenty of circumstantial evidence to prove Mason Brown responsible for the neglect of Mr. Blankenship, who a pathologist said died of pneumonia with medical neglect as a contributing factor.
She called his testimony “self-serving.”
Defense attorney Christopher Amero called Brown a “hostage” in the home and said the state had not proven he was responsible for the neglect of his uncle.