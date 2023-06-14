URBANA — A jury left to decide which convicted felon was telling the truth about who killed Rayvell Lofton, 20, of Rantoul last year came down on the side of the victim’s friend.
The verdict they returned in about two hours Wednesday — guilty of first-degree murder — means Quionte Chaney, 19, will spend anywhere from 45 to 85 years in prison.
Anthony Flynn, 20, now in prison for a weapons offense, testified for the prosecution Tuesday that Chaney shot Mr. Lofton from just a few feet away on April 12, 2022, inside an apartment in the 600 block of St. Andrews Circle.
But on Wednesday morning, Chaney’s cousin, Kristopher Mockbee, 20, also currently in prison, said Flynn was the killer.
The jury apparently believed Flynn as well as other evidence that Rantoul police and Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson had assembled to build a case against Chaney.
Because the jury found that Chaney personally fired the gun that killed Mr. Lofton, he faces 45 to 85 years behind bars.
Defense attorney Jim Dedman of Savoy called only Mockbee to testify on behalf of Chaney.
Mockbee said he had driven to the apartment that day, giving a ride to the complex to a man he knew only as Jay, with the intention of moving his, his fiancée’s and Chaney’s goods out of the townhome.
“We was coming down the stairs, Anthony before me, and Anthony shot him,” Mockbee testified Wednesday. “They got into a little shoving match and the next thing I knew, he upped his gun and shot him.”
Mockbee said he and Flynn then both ran from the apartment and left in separate cars.
His testimony was different from a neighbor who saw three men run from the apartment and leave in three cars, and different from Flynn’s, who said that he, Mockbee and Chaney all ran from the residence after Chaney delivered the fatal shot to Mr. Lofton. Flynn also said the three of them left in three separate vehicles.
In closing arguments to the jury, Larson called Mockbee’s story “completely inconsistent and it was nonsense,” adding that his mention of "Jay" was something he made up after his fiancée told him about Tuesday's testimony.
“This is a question of ego and pride,” Larson said, on the part of Chaney, who did not like it that Mr. Lofton was there to evict him from the apartment at the request of the family of Chaney’s girlfriend, Skylar Henley, because they didn’t like the way he was treating her. Mr. Lofton was dating Henley's sister, Lauren, and was trying to help the Henley family.
“He felt powerless,” Larson said of Chaney. “He was being thrown out of his house, and instead of turning the other cheek, he got out his gun because it was the only way he could get his power back.”
Larson argued that the shooting came after a violent outburst by Chaney that involved him damaging and throwing household items and clothing all over the apartment, a tirade that Mr. Lofton had tried to stop that cost him his life.
Larson reminded the jury that in addition to Flynn’s testimony, which he said was far more credible than Mockbee’s, there was video surveillance that showed three men running from the apartment leaving in three vehicles.
Flynn said Chaney got in a sport utility vehicle, which was later identified as belonging to Chaney’s uncle.
Larson said other evidence came in the form of Facebook messages from Chaney to his girlfriend that suggested he was upset with Mr. Lofton before the shooting.
“Prior to going there, he was already talking about killing,” Larson argued.
The prosecutor noted that after the shooting and while in hiding, Chaney deactivated his Facebook account and started another under a different name in which he instructed his girlfriend not to write anything about the shooting and to “talk in code.”
And when he was arrested for the murder on July 25, Chaney’s first call from the jail to his family included instructions to “take my phone to P.J.’s,” an apparent reference to the murder weapon that Chaney wanted his brother to hide.
“It’s outrageous. Over an eviction, he ended a man’s life. Hold him accountable,” Larson told the jury.
Dedman countered that Larson had put together an “interesting story” out of bits and pieces, but those tidbits did not add up to proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Chaney shot and killed Mr. Lofton.
“They need a fall guy. He is absolutely perfect to be a fall guy,” Dedman said of his client.
“With all this technology … why don’t we have a blowup of who’s actually in that car?” he asked about the SUV that Larson argued Chaney fled in. “Not guilty doesn’t mean anyone is innocent. It means this evidence is not enough."
Judge Roger Webber set sentencing for July 27.