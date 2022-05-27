URBANA — A Champaign County jury on Friday convicted an Urbana man of possession of crack cocaine.
The trial on the Class 1 felony charge was the second for Terence Larue, 23, whose last known address was in the 1500 block of Hunter Street.
On April 22, a jury could not come to unanimous agreement and Judge Anna Benjamin declared a mistrial. On Friday, a different jury deliberated less than an hour before returning its verdict.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum, who presided, set sentencing for July 5.
The facts were fairly simple and presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds through two witnesses, former Champaign police Officer Isidro Garcia and his supervisor, Sgt. Justin Prosser.
Garcia testified that about 12:10 a.m. on July 20, 2019, he noticed furtive movements inside a Jeep Cherokee driving near McKinley and Bradley avenues.
Believing “there could be something else going on” inside the vehicle and being in an area of high drug activity, Garcia made a traffic stop after the Jeep failed to come to a complete stop.
When the vehicle pulled into a driveway in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue, the passenger quickly exited and ran to the backyard, where Garcia said he tried to jump over a fence.
Now a police officer in Mundelein, Garcia said he got out his pepper spray and squirted the man because “to me, he intended to keep running.”
Garcia identified Larue as the man who ran from the Jeep whom he sprayed. After handcuffing Larue, he walked him back to the squad car in front of the house and discovered that the Jeep he had been in was gone. The driver was not found.
The foot pursuit, spraying and cuffing were captured on his body camera, and the video was played for the jury.
After working to mitigate the effects of the pepper spray on Larue, Garcia and Prosser retraced the path Larue took looking for evidence.
In the backyard, Garcia found a bag of a white chunky substance he believed was crack cocaine, and within seconds, Prosser found a second one less than a foot from the first.
Both officers testified that the bags appeared clean and dry, as if they had been recently deposited there. A state crime lab scientist said the substances were cocaine and weighed 21.9 grams.
Prosser testified he removed a digital scale and a wad of cash from Larue’s front pockets, both of which were covered in a white powder. He turned them over to Garcia to put in evidence. A later count of the cash revealed it amounted to $1,835, Garcia said.
Following his arrest, Larue invoked his constitutional right not to speak to Garcia.
He maintained that right Friday, declining to testify on his own behalf. Defense attorney Jim Dedman called no witnesses for Larue, instead relying on his cross-examination of Garcia and Prosser as a way of planting reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors.
Larue, who had previous juvenile adjudications and prior adult convictions for aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, faces four to 30 years in prison for the drug possession.
He also has two other unresolved criminal cases from 2021. He’s charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm in one and unlawful possession of a weapon in the other. He’s been in jail since April 2021.