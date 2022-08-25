URBANA — It took a Champaign County jury about 20 minutes Thursday to conclude that a Bloomington man who ran from police in May 2016 was indeed armed with a gun that he threw away as he ran.
Kenneth B. Williams’ conviction for being an armed habitual criminal — that is, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun with a laser sight — means he faces up to 60 years in prison.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for Oct. 19.
Williams, 36, is already serving another sentence for being an armed habitual criminal that stemmed from a May 2015 case.
Williams represented himself this week, as he did at his December 2016 jury trial on the earlier charge, which resulted in him being sentenced to 10 years in prison. That sentence won’t be complete until February 2024.
Whatever sentence Rosenbaum gives him in October will have to be served after the one he’s now serving.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar argued to the 10 men and two women who heard the testimony that they had an “overwhelming” amount of circumstantial evidence to find beyond a reasonable doubt that Williams had the 9 mm gun that police found in his path of flight on May 4, 2016.
That black-and-silver Smith & Wesson handgun, testimony showed, was the same gun that had been used in a shooting on Hedge Road in Champaign three weeks earlier. And a woman who saw the shooting happening on April 13, 2016, said she was sure Williams was the man firing the gun.
For her to have misidentified the man found three weeks later with that same gun “would be a coincidence beyond the realm of credibility,” Lozar argued.
Lozar reviewed for the jury other testimony, including that of some of the police officers who were looking for Williams on that May day.
UI police Deputy Chief Matt Ballinger testified he was one of four officers in an unmarked police pickup truck in the area where they believed Williams was. After being told by a fifth officer that Williams had just left a house in the 400 block of North James Street, the four officers followed him, intending to arrest him.
Ballinger and one other officer were the first out of the truck.
“I made eye contact and he turned to run,” said Ballinger, who went on to testify that he yelled “Stop. Police,” as he pursued Williams, who was jumping fences and going through yards.
Ballinger said from his vantage point about 5 to 10 yards behind Williams, he could tell that Williams was holding on to an object in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. Ballinger said he believed it was a gun.
After Williams crossed through a backyard in the 500 block of North McKinley Avenue, jumping a fence there, he was taken into custody. He did not have a gun on him but was wearing body armor.
Officers retraced his flight path and found a black-and-silver Smith & Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic handgun under some hostas in the North McKinley Avenue backyard that Williams had just hastily exited.
Williams argued that no one saw him with that gun and no one saw him toss that gun, and tried to cast doubt on what Ballinger said he had observed Williams doing as he ran. Williams had testified he hadn’t heard Ballinger and was running because he had heard screeching tires, saw the truck and was fearful.
Lozar countered that the woman living on Hedge Road saw him firing a black-and-silver gun just three weeks earlier.
Further, the prosecutor noted, the state crime lab found DNA on both the outside of the gun and the gun’s magazine that was consistent with Williams’ DNA.
The trial was Williams’ second for the offense, as a state appellate court threw out his initial conviction and 30-year sentence, finding that a judge had failed to properly admonish him on his rights when Williams said he wanted to represent himself.