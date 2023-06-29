URBANA — A Champaign man who brazenly gunned down another young man while both attended the funeral of another person will likely spend most of his life behind bars.
A Champaign County jury of seven men and five women convicted Davucci Craig, 21, on Thursday of the first-degree murder of Kieshaun Thatch, 17, but acquitted him of the aggravated battery with a firearm of Charmeika Brown.
Both were shot in the parking lot of the American Legion, 404 N. Hickory St., C, on July 2, 2021, while attending a post-funeral get-together in honor of David Dalton, the uncle of Mr. Thatch, who had been murdered about 12 days earlier.
The jury deliberated for a little over eight hours before finding Craig guilty, indicating to Judge Randy Rosenbaum after about 5½ hours that they were deadlocked.
At that point, Rosenbaum, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink and Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones all agreed the jury should be instructed to continue deliberating. About two hours later, they let the judge know their decisions.
Rosenbaum set sentencing for Aug. 18. Craig faces a minimum of 45 years in prison and possibly up to life.
Earlier during their deliberations, Rosenbaum declined the jury’s request for a transcript of the testimony of Mr. Thatch’s great-aunt, one of four people who identified Craig in court as the shooter of Mr. Thatch.
There were others who had told police during the investigation that Craig was responsible for Mr. Thatch’s death but later recanted.
“Every single person that would name the shooter named the defendant,” argued Alferink.
Noting the testimony of both police and civilians that there were at least 100 adults and children in the parking lot when the shooting happened, Alferink reminded the jury that only a “small portion” were willing to talk to police. And of those who did, many came forward or were found by police weeks and months later, not the day it happened.
“Street justice perhaps? Perhaps they didn’t want to be labeled snitch,” she said.
Alferink reviewed the testimony of eight civilian witnesses, even those who flip-flopped, in an attempt to persuade the jury there was no one else to blame for Mr. Thatch’s killing.
Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones took a similar approach in her closing argument, trying to plant seeds of doubt in the jury’s minds about the testimony of all the people who identified Craig as the shooter.
“Most likely, people didn’t see what they said they saw,” she argued. Miller-Jones said many of them came forward after talking to others about what they had heard on the streets as opposed to what they had seen with their own eyes.
She argued that despite 106 shell casings being found in the parking lot, and a total of five people shot, there were no guns recovered or other forensic evidence linking Craig to Mr. Thatch’s or Brown’s shootings.
“This case is full of reasonable doubt. It’s everywhere and it’s overwhelming,” she said.
Brown was shot in the back as she sat in her own vehicle of the Legion’s parking lot. Although Alferink argued that Craig was the likely shooter, the prosecutor conceded that the shooting was accidental as he fired randomly after having shot Mr. Thatch.