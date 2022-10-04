URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor argued Tuesday that plenty of evidence pointed to Amari Robinson’s role in the 2020 fatal shooting of an Urbana man, while her attorney argued far too many questions in the case were without answers.
A jury deliberated 7½ hours before finding the 18-year-old Robinson, who listed an address on Joanne Lane, guilty of the Oct. 8, 2020, first-degree murder of Martin Morrow, 29.
Mr. Morrow was shot 14 times in the 3000 block of West William Street, just west of Duncan Road, as he walked in a group of five people, including Robinson and co-defendant Printiss Turner, 20, of Urbana, who is awaiting his own trial.
Robinson faces 45 years to life behind bars when Judge Randy Rosenbaum sentences her Nov. 28, since the jury believed that she personally fired some of the shots that killed Mr. Morrow.
Of the 14 shots, Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink argued that the majority came from a 9 mm handgun, the same kind of gun that Robinson was displaying on social media videos of herself before a September 2020 shooting in Joliet and in a video just hours before Mr. Morrow’s killing.
“She is at both scenes and the same gun is used,” argued Alferink, reminding the jury of the testimony of weapons expert Kathryn Doolin of the state crime lab expert, who said shell casings from both crime scenes came from the same gun.
Alferink conceded that the state never recovered the murder weapon nor did police find the 9 mm gun that Robinson displayed in four different videos found on her phone and her Snapchat account that played a major role in the state’s theory that she was one of the shooters.
Testimony showed that Mr. Morrow had been shot by both a 9 mm handgun and a .45-caliber weapon.
Alferink argued masterfully, using the statement Robinson gave Champaign police detective Steve Vogel the day after the shooting, that she was in the lead as the group headed down William Street to a nearby street to commit a robbery.
“She said she was walking first. She takes her gun out, turns around and shoots Dee (Mr. Morrow.) Printiss is back in the back and the victim is trapped between the shooters with nowhere to go,” she said.
To support that scenario, Alferink showed jurors the diagram of the evidence marked by crime scene technicians that showed a cluster of 9 mm casings on one side of Mr. Morrow and the .45 casings on the other side of him.
Piling on, Alferink reminded the jurors of a statement that Donta Bailey, a nephew of Mr. Morrow, gave to Vogel. Bailey told the detective that about six weeks after the shooting, Robinson denied Bailey’s assertion that she had “set up” Mr. Morrow’s killing by luring him out of the house under the guise of committing a robbery.
“She said, ‘I didn’t set him up. I hit him in his (expletive) with nine bullets. She’s bragging. It’s cool, I guess,” argued Alferink. “Even if she just set it up, she’s still guilty.”
“Amari Robinson told Dante that he (Mr. Morrow) was laying on the ground choking on blood. That is very specific,” the prosecutor argued, suggesting Robinson would not have known that had she not seen it herself.
Alferink also argued that Robinson deliberately changed her story in the hours and weeks after the shooting, including saying she had been grazed in the leg by a bullet, “to fit what she thinks will make her look less guilty.”
“She is lying to keep her distance from Printiss” Turner, the same person with whom she exchanged messages just minutes after Mr. Morrow’s shooting in which each said they loved the other.
But just as fervently, Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp argued that the state’s evidence was well below the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
“This is a case where we have too many questions and not enough answers. There is a difference between reasonable inference and wild speculation on the part of the state,” Lepp argued.
She painted a picture of a drunk, high 16-year-old girl upset during a party intended to honor her late brother, who had been fatally shot months earlier.
And Lepp argued that the state had charged Robinson with murder, not possession of firearms or the planning of a robbery.
“Just because a child who has been drinking and smoking and is terrified out of her mind doesn’t get the details perfect when she is talking to police the next day, it doesn’t mean she is lying,” Lepp said.
Lepp reminded the jurors that no gun was found in the September 2020 Joliet shooting in which the shell casing matched the casings found at the murder scene. And Robinson, she said, was standing outside of the suspect vehicle in that Joliet shooting.
She also argued that the others in the group on William Street with Robinson when they were supposedly headed to the robbery never said they saw her shoot Mr. Morrow.
Regarding the videos of Robinson with a gun, Lepp said, “not a single person testified that gun is the one that was used. Nine millimeters are incredibly common. There are millions of 9 mm guns in this country.”
As for her statements to Bailey a month later in which she said she shot Mr. Morrow, Lepp urged the jury not to put much stock in them.
“What does a 16-year-old girl do when someone talks crap to her? She hits back. Because she’s a 16-year-old girl, with all the hubris inherent in that, it doesn’t occur to her that anyone would take that and use it against her,” Lepp said.