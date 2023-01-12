URBANA — A federal court jury in Urbana on Thursday rejected the claims of two former University of Illinois students that they were harmed by sexual misconduct by a professor directed at them.
Not only did the jury find in favor of Gary Xu, it also ordered one of those women and another lawsuit plaintiff, who published online allegations of Xu’s alleged misdeeds, to pay Xu a total of $800,000 for damages the unemployed academic has suffered.
After three days of hearing evidence, the nine-member jury took only two hours to conclude that the two female plaintiffs had not proven their claims of gender violence, forced labor, sex trafficking and involuntary servitude, the names of the federal statutes under which they sought redress.
“It’s sad to see. The jury ignored obvious evidence,” said Jon Little, the Indianapolis attorney representing the 28-year-old Chinese woman who alleged that Xu raped, beat and otherwise controlled her during a two-year relationship that started in 2013 when she was a 19-year-old undergraduate student of his and Xu was the 45-year-old head of the department of East Asian Languages and Cultures.
The News-Gazette has not named her because of the rape allegation. She is now 28 and living and working in China.
“One of the problems in America today is a lack of community and people not coming out for each other and that’s hard to take,” said Little, who said the jury’s verdict “sends the wrong message.”
“We have emboldened a man who was having sex with a student,” he said.
Xu, who never admitted a consensual sexual relationship with the woman and denied all the allegations in the lawsuit, wept quietly and hugged his attorney, Jim Martinkus of Champaign, after the jury left the courtroom.
“Each party had the opportunity to present its case and the jury has spoken. We’re very grateful,” said Martinkus, who’s been practicing law for over 40 years.
A stunned Ao Wang, the plaintiff who put posts on several Chinese social media platforms in 2018 about Xu’s alleged sexual misconduct with female students, said he still feels he was right to warn others about Xu.
Xu had testified those posts destroyed his already damaged reputation and have kept him from getting employment in his field in the U.S. or China. Xu said he has no friends, no money and $50,000 in credit card debt.
Wang was in court for the four-day trial while the other plaintiffs, Xing Zhao, 32, and the 28-year-old woman were not since both live in China. Their testimony came in the form of recorded depositions each had given months ago.
Zhao’s complaint dealt with a single incident in which she alleged that Xu put his hands on her shoulders and tried to kiss her in a stairwell at a hotel in China where they were working on an art exhibition, a move that she said scared her. She sought damages of $100,000.
Little had sought $1.2 million in compensatory damages for the 28-year-old woman to cover the long-term cost of treatment for the “severe post-traumatic stress disorder” that a psychiatrist testified the woman has.
The woman testified that between 2013 and 2015, Xu raped and beat her, that she attempted suicide, and terminated a pregnancy during their relationship. She also admitted that she filed complaints with the UI against him and retracted them as well.
Little argued for an additional $12 million in punitive damages for the woman, urging the jury to “stop Gary Xu,” whom he had labeled as a “bully, a lecherous predator and a liar.”
Instead, the jury ordered her to pay Xu $100,000 in damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation.
Days after the lawsuit had been filed against Xu in 2019, the woman appeared on the CBS Morning News and said Xu raped, beat and tried to run her down with a car, all allegations he adamantly denied.
Wang, 45, also a professor of East Asian studies and a poet who lives in Connecticut, knew even before jury deliberations that he would not be getting anything from Xu.
Before arguments Thursday morning, Magistrate Judge Eric Long granted a request by Martinkus to direct a verdict against Wang, who alleged he suffered emotional distress from Xu because after his posts, Xu and his attorneys ordered him to take them down, then sued him in China for defamation.
Wang testified Xu’s lawsuit caused him to have ongoing issues with a racing heart, vomiting, weight loss and anxiety.
But Long found that suffering those physical effects did not meet the legal standard of “actual physical contact” by Xu against Wang, who admitted he had seen Xu only twice in his career and that each meeting was very brief.
The jury ordered Wang to pay Xu $400,000 in compensatory and $300,000 in punitive damages to Xu for his counterclaim that Wang inflicted emotional distress on him by posting on the web sites.
During the trial, Wang said he believed that the statements he posted on the websites about Xu were true and still does. He said he was motivated to protect women because years ago he had a college classmate who committed suicide after having sex with her professor and said that has haunted him.
After hearing what he has to pay, Wang continued to maintain he did the right thing.
“I did what I should do. Probably, we saved someone,” said Wang.