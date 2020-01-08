URBANA — A Champaign County jury took about 25 minutes Tuesday to find that a Pesotum man remains unfit to stand trial on criminal charges alleging he sexually molested a child more than 30 years ago and harassed a neighbor.
Glenn C. Jones, 61, who listed an address on West Adams Street, had exercised his right to have a jury decide if he understands the criminal proceedings against him and can cooperate with his attorney.
After hearing from a psychiatrist and Jones, the 12 men and women found that he could not meet both prongs of the fitness standard.
It’s rare that juries are asked to determine a client’s fitness. The issue can be problematic for a defense attorney, who must act in the best interest of a client whom the attorney believes doesn’t fully understand the process while at the same time acceding to their wishes regarding their constitutional rights.
Jones wanted the jury to find him fit to stand trial on the underlying criminal charges, which he maintains were lodged against him by the state’s attorney’s office in retaliation for civil suits he filed in 2018. The state’s attorney’s office argued that Jones’ contention was untrue, a manifestation of his paranoia and grounds for him to be found unfit.
In September 2018, Jones was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in one case and stalking in a separate case and has been in custody since.
Because of things he said during his initial court appearance in those cases, some of which he continued to assert during his Tuesday fitness trial, the public defender’s office asked that a psychiatrist evaluate him. Champaign psychiatrist Dr. Lawrence Jeckel found Jones unfit in October 2018.
On Tuesday, Jeckel testified that he reviewed all the police and mental-health reports about Jones and interviewed him again after Jones was returned to Champaign County before concluding that Jones suffers from paranoia and is delusional and unable to focus, and therefore unfit to stand trial.
Jeckel said he disagreed professionally with the staff at McFarland Mental Health Center in Springfield, who declared Jones fit in October 2019. While the McFarland staff does good work, Jeckel said, he opined that they are overworked and lack bed space, which could have accounted for them wanting Jones sent back to Champaign County for trial.
In his own behalf, Jones told the jury he disagreed with Jeckel’s opinion.
Prior to being criminally charged, Jones had filed two civil lawsuits in Champaign County which named as defendants State’s Attorney Julia Rietz, the village of Pesotum and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
“I was a Cub Scout leader and discovered that in the Catholic Church, some members were being molested,” Jones said of the impetus for the suits.
“The county, village and state put asbestos in a building I bought,” he added.
When nothing happened promptly with his first civil complaint for $100 million in damages, filed in July 2018, Jones said he filed a second complaint in August 2018 seeking $500 billion in damages as a “tactic.”
Jones told the jury that after the first lawsuit was filed, “they came to my property and threw beer cans on my property,” he said of the village. “That’s intimidation. That’s why I increased” the amount of damages sought.
He also maintained that he received letters from the state’s attorney’s office and someone from the village saying “they would work with me.”
Among other things, Jones told the jury was that Rietz came to his house on Halloween 2012 “dressed as a clown with a member of the village board.”
He said that during their meeting, “I showed her how I was making electricity ... and I made them caramel corn. I had all the evidence on the Cub Scout case in a cooler on the picnic table.”
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink, Jones also admitted that he spray-painted his own house with references to Scouts and pedophiles. He also told her he was attacked repeatedly by other patients while at McFarland.
Asked if he knew why he was criminally charged, Jones said: “I’m not sure. I’m struggling with that. I did not commit these crimes. I did put up lights ... to know who was in my yard.”
That was an apparent reference to the allegation in the stalking case in which Jones allegedly shined bright lights into the home of a man he was upset with after the man put up a flagpole and a light to illuminate the flag in his own yard.
There was no other testimony regarding any of the allegations in the underlying criminal cases.
Difanis ordered that Jones be sent back to the Department of Human Services for more treatment and set a review hearing for Feb. 14.
But the veteran jurist lamented that that means Jones will probably be forced to wait weeks in the Champaign County Jail until a bed is available at the chronically busy McFarland Mental Health Center.
“The state can spend $300 million to move train tracks 6 miles in Springfield but can’t provide the basics for us to care for our psychiatric defendants,” said a frustrated Difanis.