URBANA — A Champaign man who chose to represent himself at trial on a drug dealing charge faces up to 30 years in prison.
It took a Champaign County jury 10 minutes on Wednesday to convict Keefer Jones, 52, of the 500 block of West Healey Street, of possession with intent to deliver heroin.
Testimony at his two-day trial before Judge Roger Webber came from Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers who had been investigating allegations of drug sales by Jones prior to seeking a warrant to search his home.
The drug investigators obtained that warrant from a judge based on information they had collected and went to Jones’ apartment about 9:15 a.m. Oct. 21, 2021.
Urbana police Officer Matt Quinley said Jones was in a car outside his house and that fellow Officer Jimmy Kerner spotted a small knotted bag inside Jones’ car that both officers recognized as containing about a half-gram of heroin.
Officers obtained the keys from Jones to his efficiency apartment in the basement.
Quinley said they found a lease with Jones’ name on it and, in a kitchen drawer, was a bag containing 9.3 grams heroin packaged in 23 smaller bags. In that same drawer were two pills of Benadryl, which Quinley explained is often used as a cutting agent to make the heroin less potent.
Based on his experience, Quinley said that amount of heroin is typical only of dealers because most users cannot afford that much or they don’t want that much around at one time for fear that some other user will steal it from them while they are under the influence.
Also found on the counter in Jones’ kitchen was a digital scale.
Kerner testified that Jones told police he lived alone in the apartment but denied using or selling heroin.
Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher had Kerner testify about several text messages extracted from Jones’ phone that appeared to be requests from heroin users for the drug.
Jones, who was unable to introduce testimony he wanted the jury to hear because Webber ruled it was inadmissible, did not call any witnesses or testify on his own behalf.
In arguments outside the presence of the jury, Webber patiently explained repeatedly to Jones that if he wanted to take issue with the grounds for the search warrant, he should have done that in a separate hearing prior to trial but he did not.
Webber set sentencing for Dec. 15. Because of a previous federal conviction for possession of crack cocaine, Jones faces an extended prison term of four to 30 years.
Probation is not an option. He remains free on bond.
Jones is one of about a dozen men in Champaign County who currently face serious criminal charges but want to act as their own attorneys.