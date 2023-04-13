URBANA — A Champaign County jury deliberating the fate of a man charged with a 2019 murder in Urbana is to resume work Friday.
After about eight hours of deliberations Thursday, jurors who heard the evidence against Kamryn Cheatham, 25, told Judge Roger Webber they were having trouble reaching unanimous agreement.
Just before 7 p.m., Webber sent them home and told them to be back at 9 a.m. Friday.
Cheatham, who last lived locally in the 1200 block of West Tremont Street, is charged with fatally shooting Tramale Hooser on Oct. 5, 2019, in what prosecutors believe was a potential drug deal that went bad.
The jury heard from about 10 witnesses over two days, learning that Mr. Hooser, 21, was in the driver’s seat of his Chrysler sedan backed into a parking spot in the lot for the apartment complex at 703 W. Colorado Ave. the night he was killed.
Elyjah Brown, now 22, was in the front passenger seat while Julian Welch, now 22, was in the back seat behind Mr. Hooser. The trio was there so Mr. Hooser could sell cannabis to Cheatham, who Welch testified had asked him where he could buy cannabis. Welch put Cheatham in touch with Mr. Hooser.
Brown, however, had trouble recalling the details of what happened that night almost four years ago; said he didn’t remember why they went to the Colorado Avenue complex; and admitted that he did not want to be testifying.
Welch testified that Cheatham, whom he knew from high school, approached the car, got in the back seat next to him, then left briefly, saying he had forgotten his wallet. When he returned, Welch said Cheatham opened the door and began firing at Mr. Hooser.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that three bullets penetrated Mr. Hooser’s body, all of which entered his body on the right side and traveled from right to left.
One that penetrated both lungs and severed an artery in his chest was considered fatal. Another that lodged in his upper abdomen and a third that went in and out of his right arm would not have killed him, Bao said.
In the melee that followed the shooting, Welch testified he got out of the car and ran across the street, then returned when Cheatham’s car pulled out of the lot.
He and Brown both testified that Mr. Hooser had gotten out of the car and collapsed on the passenger side and they loaded him back in the car, planning to drive him to the hospital, but his car would not start.
It was during the loading that Welch discovered he had been shot in the right shoulder.
When the car wouldn’t start, they contacted friends to come pick them up.
Meantime, two sisters who were leaving the apartment building with two other friends testified they saw a car parked behind the Jeep they were going to get in. As one of the women yelled that the car would need to be moved, shots rang out and the women jumped into the Jeep for safety. One of them called 911.
The sisters testified that they saw a man matching Cheatham’s description run in front of the Jeep, which was parked only a few cars away from Mr. Hooser’s, then get in a red sedan and leave. One of the sisters approached Mr. Hooser, whom she recognized from Urbana High School, and said he had already passed.
Brown said he was unable to identify the person who approached Mr. Hooser’s car.
“It was dark. I couldn’t see,” he said, adding that the man talked with Mr. Hooser “not that long.”
“He got out of the car and went back to the other car. He was in (his) car a couple seconds then came back to our car. A couple seconds later there were just shots, a lot,” said Brown, who said he put his head down for cover.
Brown said the women who were in the parking lot tried to convince Welch to stay so paramedics could help him but he urged Welch to leave, saying he didn’t want to be there when authorities arrived.
Asked if he picked up a gun, Brown said he did not.
An Illinois State Crime Lab gun expert testified that shell casings in the car and the bullets taken from Mr. Hooser came from two different guns. Urbana police found neither weapon.
Welch said Urbana police told him that the shot that hit him likely came from Mr. Hooser firing back at the man who fired at him.
Brown testified that a couple of days after the shooting, members of Mr. Hooser’s family came to his house to ask him questions about what happened but on the stand he said he didn’t recall the responses he gave them.
He denied ever telling the family members who the shooter was, but unknown to Brown, Tiamera McLemore, Mr. Hooser’s sister, was recording what Brown told her on her phone.
And in that three-minute recording, played for the jury during the trial and again during their deliberations, Brown said “Kam” was the person who ran from Mr. Hooser’s car after the shots were fired.
McLemore testified that based on what Brown told her, she found a photo of Cheatham on Facebook and sent it to Welch, who confirmed Cheatham was the shooter.
In closing arguments, Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson urged jurors to believe Welch’s testimony about Cheatham being the shooter while defense attorney Alfred Ivy tried to cast the suspicion on Welch.