Just Askin' | Cost of policing C-U marches
How much overtime did local agencies pay police officers to respond to the May 31 rioting at Market Place Mall, the June 1 march from Urbana to Champaign and the June 6 march starting at Hessel Park?
Between May 31 and June 8, the Champaign Police Department paid officers $115,588 for 1,947 hours of overtime, spokesman Tom Yelich said.
The Champaign County sheriff’s office spent around $20,000, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
And the University of Illinois Police Department spent $8,561 in overtime for the riots and $9,707 of overtime for the two protests, spokesman Pat Wade said.
Urbana’s police department hasn’t yet responded about its overtime costs.
Multiple agencies responded to the May 31 riots that began at the mall and on North Prospect Avenue and continued into the early morning hours on South Neil Street in Champaign, Philo Road in Urbana and Campustown.
About 50 businesses reported damage in Champaign, police have said.
The next day, a huge crowd marched from the Champaign County courthouse to the Urbana Police Department and to the Champaign Police Department, with officers joining in the peaceful protest and helping to guide traffic.
The following Saturday, another large protest began at Hessel Park in Champaign, also with cooperation from the police.