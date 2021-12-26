Just Askin' | License-plate readers on UI campus?
Looks like the University of Illinois already went ahead and installed license-plate readers. Which company did the UI buy them from?
The same company that offered the tech to the cities of Champaign and Urbana.
The U of I has already installed two automated license-plate reading cameras from Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based security company. Three more are on the way for the spring semester.
According to UI police spokesman Pat Wade, his department began researching the technology in June of this year.
“It was prompted by discussions our chief had with other chiefs in the area who either had them already or were looking into getting them,” Wade said. “I think we were sold on the system because of its potential as an investigative tool given the types of activity we have been seeing immediately adjacent to our campus over the past year or so, coupled with the successes other communities have had in using them.”
The Rantoul and Danville police departments have installed the license-plate readers. The UI is the first university in the state to install the Flock license-plate readers, said Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin.
“We have over a dozen more at (campuses) across the country, including Clemson, Redlands University in California and Rhodes College in Tennessee,” she said.
The license-plate readers will cost $13,750 for the first year, including installation, while “maintenance, support and software” updates will cost $12,500 annually, Wade said.
“We have a safe campus, but no community is entirely crime-free,” UI police chief Alice Cary said. “We have proactive strategies in place to prevent violence, and those strategies have minimized the activity we have seen in the immediate campus area.
“But we must explore every option available to us to identify offenders and hold them accountable when crime does occur.”