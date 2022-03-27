Just Askin' | St. Patrick's Day traffic stops
Did police make many traffic stops on St. Patrick’s Day?
Yes, in fact, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office worked overtime to do so.
The nights of March 11 and March 17, sheriff deputies conducted four-hour traffic details, both starting after 8 p.m.
They made 28 traffic stops, which resulted in 24 traffic-related violations, nine traffic-related warnings, one DUI arrest and one warrant arrest, Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said.
These details were overtime work funded by a yearlong grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
If that stop number surprises you, it may be because the participating deputies squared in on impaired drivers and traffic violations during these periods.
“That is why the number seems higher than what might occur normally — it was the sole focus of the deputies participating in the details,” Heuerman said.
The grant, as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns, funds up to $20,215.32 in reimbursement for the deputies.
“We focus on things like seatbelt violations, impaired driving, distracted driving, etc. at different times throughout the year,” Heuerman said. “Overall, the objective is to make the roadways safer by reducing the amount of personal injury and fatality accidents on Champaign County roadways.”