MONTICELLO — A night of drinking alcohol, smoking cannabis and stealing cars led to the death of a Hammond man in January 2021, according to testimony from one of the defendants on the second day of the Piatt County murder trial of a Springfield 18-year-old.
A juvenile who was also charged in the murder told Judge Dana Rhoades he used to be friends with the defendant, Jerome Schmidt, who is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael Brown.
The juvenile, now 17, accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Schmidt. The juvenile will plead guilty to residential burglary.
Schmidt waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for a bench trial in Monticello. His half-brother, Blayton Cota, remains in jail awaiting trial.
The juvenile told the court he had been friends with Schmidt since sixth or seventh grade. He said he met up with Schmidt on the night of Jan. 25, 2021, and Schmidt told him they were going to a party.
Instead, they met up with Cota, the youth testified. They then got into a silver Toyota Prius, with Schmidt in the driver’s seat.
“He handed me a (ski) mask and gloves and told me to follow along,” the juvenile said.
Court documents indicated they headed from Springfield to Lovington, where they stole a pickup truck. They eventually ended up in Hammond, where they broke into random garages and cars. They did not know any of their victims.
The youth testified that after the trio entered Mr. Brown’s garage, Schmidt told him to turn on the lights, but before he could do that, Mr. Brown entered the garage with a .45-caliber Glock handgun and held Schmidt and Cota at gunpoint.
“He said ‘Who is in my garage?’ and then I heard the door shut and a gun cock,’” the juvenile said.
At that point, the juvenile said he crouched down and crawled under a truck, and Schmidt and Cota got down on their knees and told him to come out because they had been caught.
“I came out and Jerome was trying to make up a story about needing money for his sister. I think it was chemo,” he said.
When Mr. Brown turned to face the juvenile, Cota ran, the juvenile testified. When Mr. Brown turned to look at Cota, the juvenile said he also ran.
“I heard two shots go off, and then I froze up,” he said.
Moments later, he heard many more shots, he said.
“I got to the wall, and then I turned around and saw Jerome turn around and lower the gun and fire,” he testified.
Mr. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene a few hours later, having been shot multiple times.
The three suspects returned to the stolen truck and headed back to Springfield. On the drive back, the juvenile said Cota gave him a warning.
“Blayton told me that if I said anything, I would end up like the guy did,” the juvenile said.
‘He shot at me’
The juvenile said on the way home, around 3:30 a.m., Schmidt called his mom, telling her he’d messed up.
The youth testified that Schmidt told his mother “he shot at me. I had to.”
The youth said after returning to Springfield, they crashed the truck into some trees and headed back to Schmidt’s grandfather’s house, where they changed clothes, then returned to the home of one of Schmidt’s cousins.
Under cross-examination, the juvenile said “cloudy judgment” caused him not to call for help during the events of that night.
He also told the court that he didn’t think it was Schmidt who fired the first shot.
‘Is it weird that I don’t feel bad?’
Jerrod Day, who was formerly married to Schmidt and Cota’s mother, was among those who met the trio after they returned to Springfield on the night of the murder. Although he said he wasn’t told directly about the incident, he put the pieces together and called police to give them information about that night.
“Initially, I didn’t know, but I figured it out,” he said. “I contacted the police because it was a burden on my shoulders. My father is the same age as the guy who was murdered.”
Also, one statement that Schmidt made that night bothered him.
“Jerome said ‘Is it weird that I don’t feel bad?” Day testified.
Now separated from their mother and serving time himself on unrelated charges, Day admitted that he didn’t like their mom or Schmidt. He did not receive any help in his sentence for his testimony, according to prosecutors and Day himself.
Who fired first?
Earlier Tuesday, an Illinois State Police crime-scene investigator testified that he found several 9 mm casings in the garage after he was called to the scene Jan. 26.
Investigator Robert Telford said when he got to the residence, he immediately asked for assistance from other investigators because of the magnitude of the crime scene.
“It took 12 hours to process,” he said.
Investigators found a medical mask, footprints and several 9 mm bullet casings at the scene. There were three cars in the garage, and Telford said they appeared to have been rummaged through.
A .45-caliber Glock at the scene belonged to Mr. Brown. It had 11 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. That type of gun holds 13 bullets.
“It appears to have been fired,” Telford said.
Also testifying for the prosecution was state police crime-scene investigator Eric Greenlee. He was among the first to respond and eventually became the lead detective.
The defense has hinted at a self-defense strategy, strengthened when Public Defender George Vargas asked about security footage, which includes audio of the gunshots.
“I believe it is possible that Mike Brown fired the first shot,” Greenlee said.
Prosecutors expect to wrap up their case today.